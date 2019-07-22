Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut

The start of the school year isn’t too far away, so now is a good a time as ever to scope out awesome deals to get you through the year and stock up on dorm gear. If you’re on the lookout for a functional laptop, Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. With a 51% price cut, you can use the $611 you get in savings for other things that you may need or want to make this school year a game-changer.

The HP brand has been known to deliver reliable laptops that are not so heavy on the pockets for years now. The HP 2019 HD 15.6 touchscreen is no different as it remains to be a competent portable computer that students can take advantage of for basic productivity work. With an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, writing papers, video or photo editing, and performing research should come off like a breeze. Although this may not have all the glitz and glamor a gaming laptop would have, this laptop has enough power in it for light gaming in your downtime.

The WLED-backlit touchscreen is energy efficient with a multitouch capacity that can detect up to 10 discrete touchpoints. When it comes to the display, the 15.6-inch screen has an Intel HD Graphics 620 and a resolution of 1,366 x 768 combine to produce excellent picture quality for web browsing, or streaming multimedia content.

This laptop entails a lot of versatility with a 2TB hard disk drive (HDD) to store your collection of photos, music, documents, and other files. The HP 2019 Touchscreen Flagship Laptop is able to support various media formats with a memory card reader,  and (an almost extinct) DVDRW drive. Backing-up your work could be a lot easier and quicker with more than one way to do it. This premium laptop comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0, HDMI, headphone/microphone jack, and an ethernet port. Wireless connectivity is even possible through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch touchscreen runs with the preinstalled Windows 10 Operating System. The three-cell lithium-ion battery can stretch battery life to last around 11.25 hours which could give you more than enough time to do your work and a little more to simply enjoy it. It may not reign supreme compared to other more feature-packed laptops, but with Amazon slashing the price by 51%, you get a functional laptop at a friendlier price of $588.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have lined up on the best touchscreen laptops, Macbooks, Chromebooks, other laptop deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
Up Next

Relax, new Pinterest tools promote mental health for stressed searchers
haiku home smart ceiling fan amazon deal l series 52 inch
Deals

Looking for a smart ceiling fan? Amazon has a $95 Post-Prime Day discount

If you are looking for a cooling solution that is more economical than an air conditioner, check out the Haiku Home L Series 52-Inch Smart Ceiling Fan. Buy it on Amazon now to get a $95 post-Prime Day discount.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ozark trail kids camping bundle walmart kid s tent
Deals

Get $84 in savings with Walmart’s sale on the Ozark Trail kid’s camping tent

Priceless moments don't necessarily have to break the bank, the Ozark Trail three-person kids camping tent bundle is now selling at a discounted price of $35 on Walmart. Get this $119 tent set for $84 less while it lasts.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Chromebook
Deals

Walmart slashes $70 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 for summer clearance sale

Need a laptop that you’ll just use primarily for web browsing? Buy a Chromebook. Chromebooks are cheaper alternatives to normal laptops, like the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. It's available on Walmart for only $229, which is $70 less than its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ge window air conditioners walmart deals 5000 btu conditioner with remote
Deals

Walmart cuts prices of GE window air conditioners for the Big Save sale

Whether you are in need of a new window air conditioner or looking to replace an old model, now is the time to buy. Walmart's “The Big Save” sale is extended until July 21. Get these GE window air conditioners under $160.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
mongoose bmx bikes walmart price rollback bike featured
Deals

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose BMX Bikes by up to 47%

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose Boys’ BMX bikes by up to 47% as part of The Big Save event. Don’t miss out on this offer and give your child a cool bike to ride on. Check it now as we’ve gathered them all here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
MacBook Airs
Deals

Amazon hacks nearly $300 off the price of this 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is selling a 13-inch Retina display MacBook Air at nearly $300 off of its original price. In addition to a Retina display, this MacBook Air features 256GB of SSD storage and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
nordstrom anniversary sale best deals on hair tools and beauty gadgets foreo ufo
Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Best deals on hair tools, beauty gadgets, and more

Nordstrom's massive Anniversary Sale is finally here. We've picked out a few of our favorite hair styling tools and beauty gadgets.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
secure fathers day deals on vpn plans from ip vanish ipvanish
Deals

Protect your new Prime Day devices with IPVanish VPN, on sale until Sunday

If you scored a new device during Prime Day, then you'll want to protect your tech with a good VPN like IPVanish. IPVanish has extended its Prime Day week sale through the weekend, too, making now the best time to sign up and save 63%
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day tile pro with replaceable battery 2 pack 1 x black white
Deals

Amazon back-to-school discount cuts up to 22% off of Tile Pro, Mate, and Slim

Going off to college means being a responsible young adult. Keep track of your small valuables with Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery. Get a pack of these Bluetooth trackers on Amazon at only $78 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
char broil performance gas grills walmart price drop 4 burner grill cart design
Deals

Walmart drops hot discounts on Char-Broil Performance gas grills

Get fired up for summer grilling as Walmart drops up to 27% off Char-Broil Performance gas grills. These grills are available in styles and sizes to fit your budget. Check it out here and choose from a cart or cabinet design.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Lenovo Smart Clock
Deals

Wake up with the dimmable Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, now just $60

Start your morning routine with the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant. It does everything your smartphone does for you when you wake up – and more. Get it from Walmart and Best Buy for only $60 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
wenzel 8 pax klondike tent amazon
Deals

Get 37% off the Wenzel Klondike tent on Amazon, and take the family camping

Vacations don't always need to be posh. Economize your dollar to the fullest with the Wenzel eight-person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220. Get your home away from home for only $140 on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins