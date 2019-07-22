Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Share

The start of the school year isn’t too far away, so now is a good a time as ever to scope out awesome deals to get you through the year and stock up on dorm gear. If you’re on the lookout for a functional laptop, Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. With a 51% price cut, you can use the $611 you get in savings for other things that you may need or want to make this school year a game-changer.

The HP brand has been known to deliver reliable laptops that are not so heavy on the pockets for years now. The HP 2019 HD 15.6 touchscreen is no different as it remains to be a competent portable computer that students can take advantage of for basic productivity work. With an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, writing papers, video or photo editing, and performing research should come off like a breeze. Although this may not have all the glitz and glamor a gaming laptop would have, this laptop has enough power in it for light gaming in your downtime.

The WLED-backlit touchscreen is energy efficient with a multitouch capacity that can detect up to 10 discrete touchpoints. When it comes to the display, the 15.6-inch screen has an Intel HD Graphics 620 and a resolution of 1,366 x 768 combine to produce excellent picture quality for web browsing, or streaming multimedia content.

This laptop entails a lot of versatility with a 2TB hard disk drive (HDD) to store your collection of photos, music, documents, and other files. The HP 2019 Touchscreen Flagship Laptop is able to support various media formats with a memory card reader, and (an almost extinct) DVDRW drive. Backing-up your work could be a lot easier and quicker with more than one way to do it. This premium laptop comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0, HDMI, headphone/microphone jack, and an ethernet port. Wireless connectivity is even possible through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch touchscreen runs with the preinstalled Windows 10 Operating System. The three-cell lithium-ion battery can stretch battery life to last around 11.25 hours which could give you more than enough time to do your work and a little more to simply enjoy it. It may not reign supreme compared to other more feature-packed laptops, but with Amazon slashing the price by 51%, you get a functional laptop at a friendlier price of $588.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have lined up on the best touchscreen laptops, Macbooks, Chromebooks, other laptop deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.