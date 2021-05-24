HP Spectre X360 gets a hefty price cut in early Memorial Day sale

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, then the Memorial Day sales are what you need to be keeping an eye on. Right now, HP has slashed the price of the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop by $150, bringing it down to just $900 — one of the many early HP Memorial Day sales happening now. That’s a great price for a laptop with the latest Intel Core i5 processor along with plenty of other great features. If you’re looking for a good laptop for all your productivity needs and you can’t resist the allure of a laptop that also doubles as a tablet, this is the device for you. Be quick though, as stock is sure to be strictly limited.

The HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop is a gorgeous laptop to look at. Improving even more on its looks from when we conducted our HP Spectre x360 review, the device looks super sleek while packing a lot under the hood. It utilizes the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus Intel Iris Xe graphics. It’s the screen that you’ll end up loving the most though.

It’s a 13.3-inch diagonal FHD touch display, which means you can use it as both a regular laptop screen and as a tablet once you switch over to tablet mode. There’s support for using a stylus with it, too, so you can really feel in control of what’s on screen. It’s ideal for performing presentations in particular. Elsewhere are other useful features such as audio from Bang & Olufsen plus you can recharge it up to 50% in just 30 minutes thanks to speedy fast charging times. There’s an unhackable webcam kill switch and microphone mute button, too, for added peace of mind.

With everything you could need from a laptop for home, school, or work, the HP Spectre x360 is ordinarily available for $1,050 but right now you can snap it up for just $900. With a saving of $150, this is a great time to treat yourself to a new laptop to improve your working or studying patterns dramatically. Expect stock to be limited though so if you want it, snap it up fast.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations