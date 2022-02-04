Download H&R Block tax software starting at only $15

Tax season is upon us, and while you’re not going to find any discounts at the IRS website, you can certainly find some great prices at Newegg, where H&R Block’s 2021 tax software is downloadable for extremely low prices right now. Like all of the best tax software, H&R Block’s features tiers, each more appropriate for different types of filers. The H&R Block Basic, Deluxe + State, and Premium tiers are all seeing great prices at Newegg today, so read onward to see which might be the best option for you.

H&R Block 2021 Basic — $15

H&R Block’s 2021 Basic tax software is the right choice for customers with simple tax situations. It features things that make tax filing less of a chore, such as step-by-step question and answer guidance, itemized deductions with Schedule A, and an accuracy review that checks for issues and assesses your audit risk. It even allows you to quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and your previous year’s tax return, even from TurboTax and Quicken software. H&R Block’s 2021 Basic tax software even allows you five free federal e-files and unlimited federal tax prep and printing.

H&R Block 2021 Deluxe + State — $38, was $45

The Deluxe + State version of H&R Block’s 2021 tax software is a feature-packed step up from its Basic version of its tax software. The Deluxe + State version includes all of the features of the Basic version, and also includes reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement. Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions are also included in this version, and in fact, the software includes step-by-step guidance on more than 3,650 credits and deductions. The Deluxe + State version of H&R Block’s 2021 tax software is geared for filers with more complicated tax returns, but manages to keep it a simple and frustration-free process. While currently marked down to $38 from its regular price of $45, H&R Block 2021 Deluxe + State tax software comes with even more savings if you utilize the promo code at the top of the page.

H&R Block 2021 Premium — $50, was $65

While it includes all of the great features of the Basic and Deluxe + State versions of the software, H&R Block’s 2021 Premium tax software stands apart as the ultimate accommodation in preparing and filing your taxes. It includes guidance for maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions on your Schedule A, and also provides advanced Schedule C guidance to maximum deductions for self-employment income. Access to more than 13,000 articles in H&R Block’s Help Center is always just a click away, and in the unlikely event of an audit, H&R Block’s 2021 Premium tax software includes free in-person audit support. Currently just $50 at Newegg, you can claim H&R Block 2021 Premium tax software for even less using the promo code at the top of the page.

