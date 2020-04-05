Compiling information for your income tax returns is an annual pain, but submitting the final forms is a wonderful relief. The IRS extended the traditional April 15 deadline for filing income tax returns to July 15, but why extend the stress? If you’ve been searching for the best tax software deals, here’s a one-day deal you won’t want to miss. Best Buy slashed the price for H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software by 40% for today only. You can save $18 when you buy the usual $45 program for just $27 by midnight Pacific Time tonight, April 5.

If you have anything more than the simplest tax return, H&R Block’s Deluxe + State Tax Software is an excellent deal. People with multiple and complex deductions, tax credits, and investment income (or loss) need software that can handle the often complex forms involved. This version of H&R Block’s tax software also includes the ability to download software to complete your state income tax return for a single state. For most states, the program automatically transfers the information from your federal return to the state forms, which immensely simplifies that part of the annual filing process.

The Deluxe tax program facilitates your work by transferring significant information and forms from your previous tax returns, including importing Quicken and TurboTax data and drag and drop from a wide range of programs.

Reporting income from investments, retirement, home and other real estate sales, and stock options can get complicated in less time than it takes to snap a pencil. H&R Block’s software includes reference information for your deductions and investments to guide your itemizations to reduce your tax liability and increase your tax refund when possible. The Accuracy Review feature also highlights mistakes and assesses your audit risk.

If you’re self-employed, you’ll want to check out H&R Block Premium Tax Software to handle your business expenses. That program is also on sale, but not at 40% off like the Deluxe package.

The H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software ordinarily sells for $45, but for today only, Best Buy reduced the price to $27. If you want to save money on tax software and get your annual federal and state income tax returns in and out of the way, click on this deal before midnight tonight, Pacific Time. We don’t know what the rest of the year will bring, but taxes are a certainty, so why not get this bothersome chore done now?

