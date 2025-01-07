Stop spam and keep your personal details private with Incogni’s exclusive 55% off deal

We’re now into the thick of January, meaning there’s a big chance that you’ve already abandoned whatever self-improvement routine you’d planned for 2025. But, if your plans included reducing those neverending spam calls, keeping important personal details like your Social Security number and address private, keeping your family more secure, and reducing the risk of scams and fraud, then you’re in luck.

Incogni is one of the most advanced information removal services, and right now, you can protect your privacy with an offer exclusive to Digital Trends, giving you a 55% discount on their annual plan. That means you can take care of your digital privacy for all of 2025, with barely any input after the initial signup, and pay much less for it. A year of Incogni is usually $180 (or about $15 per month), but with this deal (use code DIGITALDEAL on checkout), you can get the full year for just $81 (or under $7 per month). Tap the button below to check out the service on your own and secure the offer, or keep reading to see how you can stop spam and up your digital security with Incogni this year.

How to stop spam with Incogni

If you’ve ever searched for someone’s name and found them (and their street address!) quickly through a people search site, then you already know the basics of what’s up. Within 24 hours of Incogni usage, you should start to see your info disappear from these sites, which will reduce your spam mail and make you more secure. But, unlike the majority of online presence erasers, Incogni doesn’t stop with the people search sites. Instead, Incogni scrubs at a much deeper level, targeting data brokers in the marketing, recruitment, and finance domains as well. Taken as a whole, these data brokers know everything about you, from your sexual orientation and religious beliefs to your shopping habits and number of children. With health information and your online interests all available, it might mean some very personal information — stuff your own mother might not even know — is available to the right buyer at the right cost.

Incogni will be on your side this year to reduce annoying spam, get your digital information back in your control, and keep your private information private. And they’re doing it at a special rate of 55% off if you use the code DIGITALDEAL when you tap the button below. That’s just $81 for a full year of Incogni, a savings of $99 off of the usual $180 price.