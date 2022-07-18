If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 50-inch display, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s $160 discount for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to an even more affordable $240 from its original price of $400. Like all the best TV deals, we’re not sure how long this offer last, so be sure to look in this offer now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV

To bring the cinematic experience into your home without spending thousands of dollars, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a great first step. Its 50-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking clarity, further boosted with High Dynamic Range technology that injects a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The TV can also upscale all kinds of content to 4K-level quality, and with DTS Studio Sound that creates immersive audio, everything you watch will feel like you’re in the theater.

Among the most common characteristics of the best TVs is that they’re smart TVs, allowing them to access popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among other functions. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV offers the same feature as it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which will also let you download a variety of helpful apps to the 4K TV. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to control playback, search for content, and switch input sources using voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa. Additionally, Apple device owners will be able to share photos, videos, and music to the TV’s 50-inch display through Apple AirPlay.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is involved in one of the top Best Buy TV deals that you can shop right now, and you shouldn’t ignore it if you’ve got enough space for a 50-inch screen in your living room, according to our guide on what size TV to buy. Don’t hold yourself back if this 4K TV fits your needs and budget, as the discount may disappear if you mull over it for too long.

Editors' Recommendations