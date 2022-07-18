 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 50-inch TV just got a $160 price cut at Best Buy — now $240

Aaron Mamiit
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 50-inch display, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s $160 discount for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to an even more affordable $240 from its original price of $400. Like all the best TV deals, we’re not sure how long this offer last, so be sure to look in this offer now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV

TV with Fire Tv on.

To bring the cinematic experience into your home without spending thousands of dollars, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a great first step. Its 50-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking clarity, further boosted with High Dynamic Range technology that injects a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The TV can also upscale all kinds of content to 4K-level quality, and with DTS Studio Sound that creates immersive audio, everything you watch will feel like you’re in the theater.

Among the most common characteristics of the best TVs is that they’re smart TVs, allowing them to access popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among other functions. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV offers the same feature as it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which will also let you download a variety of helpful apps to the 4K TV. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to control playback, search for content, and switch input sources using voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa. Additionally, Apple device owners will be able to share photos, videos, and music to the TV’s 50-inch display through Apple AirPlay.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is involved in one of the top Best Buy TV deals that you can shop right now, and you shouldn’t ignore it if you’ve got enough space for a 50-inch screen in your living room, according to our guide on what size TV to buy. Don’t hold yourself back if this 4K TV fits your needs and budget, as the discount may disappear if you mull over it for too long.

Editors' Recommendations

Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $530 off for a limited time

Dell Vostro 3420 at a side angle on a white background.

Bridge and Tunnel cast on season 2 and the best breakup songs

The ensemble cast posing and smiling in a behind the scenes look at Bridge and Tunnel.

How to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending

An image showing a women using her phone for messaging.

What is vapor cooling? The fascinating tech keeping your smartphone cool

Cooper-based vapor cooling chamber used in a custom Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 smartphone.

Best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best air purifier deals for July 2022

A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

The best Android tablets for 2022

samsung galaxy tab s6 news 1

Is San Diego Comic-Con still the pinnacle of pop culture?

Taika Waititi gives Natalie POrtman a hammer at SDCC 2019.

I can’t buy this awesome modern gramophone, so of course I want it even more

Fennessy Donut i5 Gramophone in matcha (green).

Hubble captures a glittering, glorious globular cluster

The globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio is featured in this observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As this image of Terzan 2 illustrates, the hearts of globular clusters are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.

Astronomers want your help to spot hidden black holes

This simulation of a supermassive black hole shows how it distorts the starry background and captures light, producing a black hole silhouettes.

Astronomers detect weird ‘heartbeat’ pulse of radio waves

A powerful X-ray burst erupts from a magnetar - a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star - in this illustration.

The best Google Pixel 6a cases and covers

Google Pixel 6a