These 4K TVs are on sale for less than $350 for March

March is here , spring is in the air, and to celebrate, Amazon and Walmart are offering record-low cheap 4K TVs. For those of you who don’t want to spend more than $350 on a new 4K TV, you’ve come to the right place. These 50-inch Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 and 55-inch Samsung NU6900 and TCL Class 5-Series 4K TVs promise good picture quality without breaking the bank. Save up to $272 when you get them today.

50-inch Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 — $270, was $350

This Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 Amazon Fire TV looks fine. People certainly won’t be singing its praises when they see it. Its body, the combination of plastic and metal, looks slightly cheap. Although its legs support the TV’s weight well enough, a little nudge does make it wobble. Better warn the kids that they’ll get grounded if they come near it. Further, they don’t raise the TV high enough, so you can’t put a soundbar beneath it. Overall, this TV looks decent, and for the price, its build quality is passable.

On the left side of the TV are two panels of ports, one facing left and the other facing downward. Included are three HDMI ports, a USB port, a headphone jack, an RF connector, composite video input, digital optical output for surround sound, and an Ethernet port. This TV supports Wi-Fi connection as well.

The picture quality is good, with a 50-inch 4K display that fairly impresses with vibrant and accurate colors and rich contrasts. Unfortunately, you have to watch this TV directly in front of it as its viewing angles are pretty limited. Colors shift when you move sideways, as is also a problem with more expensive TVs. Honestly, it didn’t really bother us that much, as this TV’s display is pretty good for the price. Plus, it supports HDR10 so watching Netflix, Hulu, or HBO movies and TV shows at their highest resolution is a huge plus. Its speakers are also surprisingly good and don’t sound anemic as most budget TVs. The volume doesn’t crank up that high, but it does offer a fairly rich, well-balanced sound for both music and video content.

Since this TV runs with Amazon Fire TV OS, expect to be bombarded by countless ads as you browse through the interface. Not only does it display way too many video recommendations, but also retail advertisements that can get really irritating. On the plus side, Amazon offers literally thousands of content choices that you can peruse for your viewing pleasure. Also, the built-in Alexa is a major perk so you can search and interact with the TV through voice command using the remote. By the way, the remote’s button layout is really simple and navigating this TV is foolproof.

The 50-inch Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 4K TV is a solid TV that possesses a combination of good performance and excellent low price, as long as you’re willing to overlook the annoying ads and bad viewing angles. Get it for just $270 instead of $350 on Amazon — a huge $80 worth of savings.

55-Inch Samsung UHD NU6900 — $328, was $600

The Samsung NU6900 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, including the Q60 Series below, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you. The NU6900 is made almost entirely of plastic, but it looks surprisingly chic. Its two attachable feet are spaced a bit far apart from each other, but they do provide rock-solid support. Even with a playful kid around, it would take tremendous force to knock this TV over. On the backside is a strip of grooves that, upon closer inspection, are actually meant for cable management and aren’t merely decorative. They hide the cables for power, HDMI, and coaxial connections from plain sight, although it isn’t nearly as seamless as Samsung’s One Connect Box wires concealment. Again, you’ll have to look into one of Samsung’s QLED offerings for this high-end feature. Unfortunately, there are only two HDMI inputs on this TV, which means you can only connect two devices at once.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6900’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, and frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. The same goes for viewing angles, as even a slight movement off the center axis would make the picture fade to gray. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem, most recently including iTunes. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6900 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid but budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6900 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but its incredibly low $328 price tag is very hard to resist. Get it today on Walmart and save up to $272.

55-inch TCL 5-Series — $350, was $370

The TCL 55S517, or the TCL 5-Series, has an understated and basic design. Its bezels are nicely trim, keeping up with the latest TV design trend, which is almost unnoticeable when you’re watching something. It’s made of durable plastic in a matte-black finish that looks decent but is nowhere near luxurious. Despite its humdrum appearance, what really matters is the 5-Series’ excellent display.

This TV boasts a 55-inch vertical alignment (VA) panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. A VA panel is a type of LED screen that offers the best contrasts and image depth. Its picture quality is quite beautiful, with sharp details, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. This TV supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so expect a delightfully wide spectrum of colors and details in gorgeous high definition. Its brightness level could use a little work, but you honestly get the best value out of every dollar spent in terms of image quality.

At the back of the TV, you’ll find the connection ports, including HDMI ports, RCA jacks, optical, USB, Ethernet, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. This TV only has three HDMI ports (normally one for a cable box, one for a soundbar, and one for a game console). Fortunately, you won’t be needing a slot for a digital streaming stick, since it already has a built-in Roku TV.

One of the best TV platforms on the market, Roku offers a simple and intuitive way to navigate various streaming apps and channels. Watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, and YouTube was an overall pleasant experience, and you get access to a broad range of free content via Roku TV’s Featured Free program.

The TCL 5-Series is a fantastic pick for a budget-friendly 4K TV. Its picture quality is amazing for the price, and the built-in Roku TV is a huge plus factor. However, you must brace yourself for a barrage of ads, which is the reason why this 4K TV is cheap. Other than that, this is a great TV that we fully recommend. Get it for just $350 instead of $370 on Amazon today. What’s more, you can get an additional $60 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price down further to $290.

