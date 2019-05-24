Share

There are a lot of instant cameras in the market now, Fujifilm, Kodak, Polaroid, just to name a few, and with retailers dropping prices for Memorial Day weekend, you’ll find great deals. Walmart and Amazon have great discounts on Instax cameras and bundles. Taking you back to your childhood, these upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. And with summer unofficially here be sure to grab an instant camera to pack for all your travel adventures this year.

Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic

The Instax Mini 90 offers plenty of features, including bulb and double exposures, similar to traditional analog cameras. The Instax Mini 90 also offers a macro mode and high flash, so photographers will get hooked taking pictures with the Instax Mini 90. There are three different modes to choose from, including Bulb Mode, Party Mode, and Kids Mode. With Bulb Mode, the shutter stays open and the button is depressed (up to 10 seconds), and a light trail can be captured. Party Mode allows the background to be captured the way it should, while Kids Mode helps captures animals and children, since they move around so quickly.

Just like polaroids, the Instax Mini 90 photos will have a white border. The Instax Mini 90 photos are 2.1 x 3.4 inches so they’ll be about the size of a debit or credit card. The Instax Mini 90 is a little on the high side when it comes to price, costing $120. However, you’ll still be saving on this classic instant camera.

Amazon is selling a bundle for the Instax 90 with 40 instant film sheets. The bundle comes with a kit that includes accessories like an attachable selfie mirror, a close-up filter lens, leather case, and a removable strap There’s also a leather case that will help protect your camera from getting destroyed. Amazon is selling the Instax 90 bundle for $150.

Instax Mini 9

The Instax Mini 9 has a new selfie mirror, which was designed for taking inspirational selfies. The shutter speed is 1/60 second, and the picture size is 62 x 46mm. There’s also a new Macro lens adapter for taking closeups — ranging anywhere from 35cm to 50cm. Similar to the iPhone, the Instax Mini 9 has a mode just for taking portraits, called High-Key Mode. The Instax Mini 9 instant film camera comes in a range of color options, including dark blue, sky blue, olive green, and pink. A $49 discount from Walmart gives it a reasonable price point for an instant film camera. If you’re looking for a great bundle deal, Amazon has a 14 piece deluxe bundle for $105.

Instax Square SQ6

The Instax Square SQ6 is another fun camera by Fujifilm. It offers three different flash color filters, green, orange, and purple, that can add more color to your photos. There’s also a self-timer that can be controlled electronically, so you can easily stop it mid-run. Automatic Exposure Control brightens the subject and background when capturing photos in extremely dark rooms and night scenes. The 1:1 square format allows you to capture valuable memories with family members and friends. Compared to the Classic Instax Mini 90, the SQ6 uses larger film.

All of the Instax mini instant film cameras by Fujifilm make a great addition for taking on adventures. While most of the instant mini film cameras come with free film sheets included in the box, you’ll need to buy additional film, and that can add up. Which instant mini film camera should you buy? It boils down to what features you are looking for, your taste in style, and how much you are looking to spend on an instant mini film camera.

The Instax Square SQ6 is on sale for $100, saving you $30. If you’re looking fora bundle deal Amazon has it for $140.

