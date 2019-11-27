The best Instant Pot and Ninja Foodi deals have arrived for Black Friday

One of the obvious benefits of Black Friday shopping is that you can finally get the small kitchen appliance you’ve had your heart set on for a discounted price — just in time to dazzle friends, family, or co-workers at the upcoming holiday potluck.

The must-have multicookers for this year are the Instant Pot (as it has been for the last couple years) and Ninja Foodi. While you really can’t go wrong with either brand, both now have many products and configurations of their multicookers to choose from, making it even harder to decide which one is right for you. If price plays a factor — as it does for most people — then you want to consider one of these two options: The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 – 6 Quart at Amazon for $60 off and the Ninja Foodi 8qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL at Best Buy for $80 off.

In addition, here are lists of Black Friday Instant Pot deals and all Black Friday kitchen deals.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – 6 Quart — $90 (was $150)

The Instant Pot has changed the cooking game for me, many of my colleagues, and millions of others, turning amateur cooks into masters in the kitchen. The multicooker does wonders with tons of dishes. This 6-quart model is big enough for family meals. And, it’s an 8-in-1 appliance for all types of dishes, including rice, soups, stews, and even cake.

Unlike other Instant Pots, this one is a true smart cooker. It can be controlled from your phone, tablet, or any Alexa-enabled device. This allows you to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals whenever and wherever you are. With Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can get this Instant Pot now for $60 off the retail price.

Ninja Foodi 8qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer — $200 (was $280)

The multicooker craze is all due in part to the Instant Pot, but that doesn’t mean other brands are just going to stand pat and not join the party. That’s where Ninja comes in. Already known for quality blenders, it was a no-brainer for the brand to begin making its Foodi line of products. What makes this particular model even more enticing is that it also air fries! So, if you were still on the fence about getting yourself an air fryer (like myself), now there’s no need to get an appliance that only performs that function.

At 8 quarts, this Ninja Foodi is a perfect size for families and those who like to entertain. Like the Instant Pot, it pressure cooks, steams, slow cooks, and performs many other cooking methods. With Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, you can get it now for $80 off the retail price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations