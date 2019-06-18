Share

Planning to buy your first Instant Pot? You might not want to invest a lot of cash on an appliance you have no experience with. If that’s the case, check out the Instant Pot LUX60V3. Normally $80, this bestselling cooker is now available on Amazon for only $59.

The Instant Pot LUX60V3 is the baseline Instant Pot model, but that doesn’t mean it cuts corners in terms of features. This multicooker combines six kitchen appliances in one and has 12 smart programs, ensuring convenient and dependable cooking.

This cooker boasts six primary functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. There are also 12 built-in programs to help you cook specific foods, such as soup/broth, meat/stew, cakes, egg, rice, multigrains, and porridge. All these cooking modes are easy to operate with just a touch of a button.

Built with the latest third-generation multiprocessor technology, this cooker monitors temperature and pressure, keeps time, and adjusts heat intensity and duration. It enables up to 240 minutes of pressure cooking, with up to a 24-hour delayed start, allowing you to program it ahead of time so you can come home to a ready-to-eat meal.

This Instant Pot is fully sealed to trap the flavors, nutrients, and aromas within the food without heating up the kitchen. Its three-ply inner pot with stainless steel bottom is extremely durable and ensures even heat distribution. The inner cooking pot, steam rack, and lid are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The LUX60V3 is UL certified. It’s carefully designed with 10 proven safety mechanisms to eliminate common errors that may cause harm or food spoilage, including overheating protection, automatic pressure control, steam release, and leaky lid detection.

You can cook just about anything in this pot. However, you have to be creative with some recipes, as it is slightly limited compared to the higher-tier models. It doesn’t have a yogurt function and separate high- and low-pressure settings. The steaming rack is also basic and doesn’t have handles.

If you’re in the market for a cooker that does the work of many appliances while saving time and energy, the Instant Pot LUX60V3 is a great choice. Get yours today on Amazon at a sweet 26% discount.

