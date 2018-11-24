Digital Trends
This refurbished iPad is available for less than $100 right now

Ehab Zahriyeh
By
ipad deal 99 dollars 4th gen

Apple still reigns supreme in the kingdom of tablets with the iPad. After all, it was Apple that launched the touchscreen tablet as we know it into mainstream consciousness, and in doing so, carved out a new niche that blurred the line between portable smart devices and laptop computers.

While Black Friday has come and gone, there are still great deals available, like this refurbished fourth-generation Apple iPad for only $99 — that’s 80 percent off the retailer price for a brand new one. The deal is for the 16GB WiFi tablet with immaculate retina display. This is the lowest price available for this version of the iPad on the internet right now from any retailer and it includes free shipping. If you’re interested in this deal, you should act fast. Deals like this tend to sell out fast!

The enduring and growing popularity of tablets and E-readers is a testament to their portability and versatility, with companies like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo jumping into the mix. But none have been able to create a tablet more popular and sought after than the iPad.

IPads are fantastic for entertainment, web browsing, and other daily tasks where a computer isn’t necessary, and it can also be easily pressed into service as a lightweight workstation with a Bluetooth keyboard.

All techies (and especially Apple fans) know that iOS 11 tech can cost you a pretty penny, but iPads are actually quite affordable in contrast to other Apple products like the iPhone, MacBook, and everything else sold at the Apple Store. But why pay full price if you’re still unsure of your need for one? That’s where a refurbished deal this cheap comes in handy. 

Is a refurbished iPad not right for you? Apple is currently offering gift cards on select products right now through Cyber Monday:

  • Get a $200 gift card for: MacBook, MacBook Air (excludes new MacBook Air), MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro
  • Get a $100 gift card for iPad Pro 10.5”
  • Get a $50 gift card for iPad 6th Generation (9.7”) and iPad mini 4
  • Get a $50 gift card for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • Get a $50 gift card for Apple Watch Series 3
  • Get a $25 gift card for Apple TV (all models)
  • Get a $50 gift card for HomePod
  • Get a $50 gift card for Beats Studio, Solo3 and Powerbeats3

Here are more great deals on Apple products. Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Cyber Monday deals page.

