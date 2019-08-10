Deals

Amazon drops $30 discount on the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds

Jufer Cooper
By
Jabra Elite 65t review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Wireless earbuds surely appear to be the trend of the future, and in that platform, Jabra is one of the top contenders. If you are looking for one, this is the time to act as Amazon is giving a $32 discount on the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds. From its original price of $170, you can get it now for the awesome price of only $138.

The thing we like most about Jabra’s Elite Active 65t model is that they are amazingly ergonomic. Designed for true wireless music, they provide cozy in-ear stability and the snug earbuds fit extremely well in your ears. The soft silicone ear tips assure great passive noise isolation and booms in the bass.

Right out of the package, you’ll see a compact and easy-to-pocket charging case. It boasts two full charges for a total for 15 hours, meaning you can stay on the go for more hours before your earbuds run out of juice. Resting inside this case are two wireless buds that alone can last you up to 5 hours of use.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t features two physical buttons on the left earbud that makes it simple to adjust volume, while the right earbud has a single button for play/pause music function and for taking calls. This model is also Alexa enabled so you can press a button and wake up Amazon’s voice assistant from your phone. This built-in audio assistant makes hands-free controls a breeze, so you won’t need to pull your phone out of your pocket.

Using the Jabra app, you can create all kinds of configurations, including an equalizer to customize your audio experience. You can set your buds to auto-pause when you remove them from your ears. These headphones also pair quickly and highlight a very steady Bluetooth connection when you’re playing music or watching films.

While they don’t offer a fitness monitoring feature, the Elite 65t has IP55 dust and water rating so they can easily endure sweaty workouts and even rain. This earphone model is still among the best in the true wireless category. Order yours today on Amazon for only $138 instead of $170, and enjoy a $32 discount.

