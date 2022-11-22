This content was produced in partnership with Jackery.

It’s here, and now it’s time to save big on portable power stations and everything that goes with them, like solar panels and beyond. Why is this such a big deal? Because portable power stations, big and small, can be quite pricey, but there’s no denying how incredibly practical and convenient they are. No brand has had more time in the market than Jackery, with loads of portable power options ready to choose from. Of course, the Black Friday deals mean you can save quite a bit, with Jackery offering over $1,000 off and one of the biggest discounts ever! That’s not the only thing to get excited about. Jackery is also hosting its 10th Anniversary event, which comes with a plethora of giveaways. To learn more about what’s going on and to see some of the fantastic deals, keep reading.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro — $2,519, was $3,599

This bundle includes the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, plus two SolarSaga 200-watt solar panels. The generator offers a 2,160-watt-hour capacity with a 2,200-watt output, and 4,400-watt peak surge power. The panels also allow you to charge the station via renewable energy from just about anywhere. So, it’s great for camping, glamping, road trips, and off-grid living. Don’t forget, you can also charge it via wall outlets and car outlets — not just solar. With this deal, you’re saving $1,080.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 — $1,088, was $1,649

This set comes with the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 and two SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels. The generator has a 1,002-watt-hour capacity, with 1,000-watt power output and 2,000-watt surge power. It can be recharged via solar, fully, in eight hours thanks to the two included panels. You can also charge it traditionally, via wall or car outlets. You get two USB-C ports, two standard USBs, one DC carport, and three AC outlets — with pure-sine wave. Thanks to this deal, you’re saving over $560.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station — $769, was $1,099

The Explorer 1000 is a portable power station that’s relatively lightweight, super versatile, and ultra-convenient. You can power and charge up to eight devices at one time. It charges via wall and car outlets, but you can hook up solar panels to this bad boy, too. It has a 1,002-watt-hour capacity, with 1,000-watt power output. It’s excellent for travel and on-the-go use sure, but you can also use it at home, especially during outages and emergencies. With the deal, you’re saving $330.

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station — $210, was $300

As the best entry-level option, and most affordable, the Explorer 300 portable power station has a 293-watt-hour capacity with two pure sine wave AC outlets — offering up to 300-watt output with a peak output of 500 watts. It’s small but packs a punch. It’s certainly a great complement to any other power stations you might have too. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re saving $90 on this already reasonably priced station.

Jackery’s 10th Anniversary, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday collide

Making perhaps one of the biggest events in the brand’s history, Jackery is not only celebrating its 10th anniversary with lots of fantastic giveaways but it’s also sharing some ridiculous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, including some of the biggest discounts ever. The sale is live from November 24 until November 28. Moreover, those giveaways and prizes will be up for grabs, so make sure to check back with Jackery’s official site.

