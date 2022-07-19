Tons of AirPods alternatives are on sale at Best Buy today

If you either missed out on some of the latest AirPod deals or aren’t a fan of AirPods or their steep price tag, we have got tons of great AirPods alternatives that are on sale today at Best Buy. Wireless headphones are a game changer for the gym, during your commute, or when you travel, and now is a great time to scoop up a brand-new pair at a super low price. With noise cancellation, you can get all the quality of a surround sound experience packed into super tiny earbuds. As far as we’re concerned, lightweight listening is totally the way to go. We can’t say how long these deals will last, so get them before they’re gone! Keep reading to check out our picks.

JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless In-Ear Headphones — $20, was $30

Originally $30, Best Buy has marked these JVC In-Ear Headphones down to only $20, saving you $10 or 33%. These headphones are both lightweight and small in size, delivering high-quality sound without weighing you down on the go. They feature the latest Bluetooth version 5.1, which means you can count on a stable connection for all of your listening needs and calls. Once you pair them with your device, they will automatically power on and connect with the earbuds once removed from their charging case.

With these in-ear headphones, you can listen to music or talk on the phone for up to five hours, and you can extend the time up to ten hours with the included rechargeable battery case, giving you a total of 15 hours of battery life. Best of all, they are sweat and rain proof, so you can take these to the gym or for a sweaty run in a warm summer rain. This is one of those headphone deals that delivers all of the quality and durability you need without going overextending your budget.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbud Headphones — $130, was $180

Sennheiser is the name behind several of the best headphones on the market, and right now Best Buy is offering the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbud Headphones for only $130, saving you $50 off the original price of $180. If you’re looking for high quality headphones that deliver active noise cancellation and transparent hearing, these may be just the headphones for you. They feature Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer for high fidelity sound and they have built-it equalizer and bass boost, which deliver a tailored audio experience. The CX Plus are splash resistance, meaning you will have no trouble using them at the gym, during your commute, or during your travels. With four different ear adapter sizes, you can be sure that these headphones will provide an optimal and comfortable fit for just about anyone. The noise-reducing microphones create crystal-clear voice pickup, ensuring speech-optimized calls and voice assistant access. Best of all, you can easily manage Bluetooth connections via the Sennhesier Smart Control app. At this crazy low price, it’s hard to imagine a better bang for your buck.

JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $150, was $200

If you’re planning to listen to your favorite tunes on some of the best free music players for Mac OS, you’re going to need some high-end headphones to bring you the best experience possible. You’re in luck, because right now JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones are currently only $150, marked down $50 from their original price of $200. This is a pretty awesome deal considering how incredible these headphones are. The JBL Tour Pro Plus headphones offer rich, punchy bass as well as thrilling top notes, and you are guaranteed to have the ultimate sound experience listening to music, watching shows or movies, or on your next call. The battery life lasts up to 32 hours, and they have Qi-compatible wireless charging, and three power-ups in the case. Thanks to JBL’s 3-mic technology, you’ll get unmatched voice quality, which helps you increase your productivity on the go. Take advantage of this sweet deal before they return to their regular price; we’re not sure how long this deal will last.

