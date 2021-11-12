Jungle Cruise is Now Streaming on Disney+ — Watch it for FREE

Previously, Disney+ subscribers had to pay a $30 new release premium to watch Jungle Cruise. The same premium applied when Disney released Marvel’s Black Widow earlier this year in July. As of today, November 12, as part of Disney+ Day 2021, the premium charge for Jungle Cruise is gone, just as it dropped earlier for Black Widow.

But what if you’re not a Disney+ subscriber? How can you watch Jungle Cruise on the cheap? You can take advantage of Disney’s new, limited-time promotion: a one-month $2 subscription to Disney+ for new subscribers. If you decide $2 is all you want to spend and you don’t want to continue your subscription, just unsubscribe before the 30th day and you won’t be charged again.

This unprecedented discount deal for a Disney+ is valid until Midnight November 14, Pacific Standard Time. You can’t pay for a month of Disney+ if you’re a current subscriber, but this deal isn’t only for brand new subscribers. If you previously had a Disney+ subscription but canceled it, you can also take advantage of this promotion. As long as you no longer can watch Disney+, you can sign up again for $2 for the first month.

Normally a Disney+ subscription costs $8 a month, with no first month price reduction. That’s a great deal by itself because you can pause your subscription any time if you want to take a break for a while and then resume when you want because you want to catch the newest content, you’re ready to watch one of the series such as Star Wars: The Mandalorian again, or it’s been too long without some Disney in your life.

If you subscribe to Disney+ during this promotion, you can also see new streaming content such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Imax Enhanced versions of 13 films in the Marvel series, and other new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

