Kate Spade and Fossil smartwatches get deep price cuts on Amazon

Jacob Kienlen
Smartwatches aren’t just an extension of your smartphone anymore, they are a fashion accessory. With big brands like the Apple Watch and Fitbit offering a wide array of colorful straps, it’s easier than ever to turn your smart wearable into a statement. But that customization you get with the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa isn’t going to be cheap. Which is why it’s always nice to see some solid discounts on a range of stylish women’s watches. Fossil and Kate Spade smartwatches are elegant, recognizable, and in most cases, even customizable. Amazon is offering discounts of up to $120 right now, making it the perfect time to pick up a solid smartwatch for an affordable price.

Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch — $186

Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

There are actually quite a few smartwatches out there designed with women in mind, but not with all women in mind. Some watches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and other fashion brands offer sparkly, bedazzled timepieces that can be a bit over the top. The Kate Spade Scallop offers a more chic and stylish look. With a flower-like bezel and Rose Gold coloring, the scallop works great as an accessory. Since it runs on Wear OS, the Scallop is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with 4GB of internal storage. That means you can store and play music, receive phone calls, and receive notifications fairly easily.

Normally priced at $295, the Kate Spade New York Scallop is on sale for just $186 after a $109 Amazon discount. We actually liked this watch enough to give it a solid 8 out of 10 in our hands-on review.

Fossil Q Accomplice Hybrid Smartwatch — $95

kate spade and fossil smartwatch deals

Unlike the Kate Spade Scallop, this Fossil Hybrid smartwatch doesn’t offer a vibrant screen. Its appearance would suggest that it’s nothing but a nice looking wristwatch for telling time, just like they used in the olden days. Upon closer inspection, however, this hybrid watch is a lot smarter than it looks. With built-in activity tracking, filtered notifications, and multiple time zones, it can do a lot more than just tick. Once you connect it to your smartphone, you can snap a photo, ring your phone, and control your music with the customizable link button.

Normally priced at $155, the Fossil Q Accomplice is on sale for just $95 on Amazon. Though we haven’t had the chance to review this particular product, customer reviews would suggest that this is a solid, no-nonsense smartwatch.

Kate Spade Cheers Metro Grand Hybrid Smartwatch — $144

kate spade and fossil smartwatch deals 2

Like the Fossil watch above, this Kate Spade Hybrid smartwatch does not offer a touchscreen. I still comes with some decent smartwatch features, though. Step tracking, sleep tracking and provides notifications via the Kate Spade New York connected app. It is also fairly water resistant, up to 30 meters, in fact, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet. This particular model comes with a leather strap, but if like most Kate Spade watches, you can purchase other strap options and change the look. Once you connect it to your mobile device, you can set vibration alerts, get customized smartphone notifications, and even take pictures with the click of a button.

Normally priced at $250, the Kate Spade Metro Grand is on sale for just $144 on Amazon. If you need something with a screen, however, the Kate Spade Scallop 2 is a great option as well.

Fossil Q Gen 3 Venture Smartwatch — $153

kate spade and fossil smartwatch deals venture

If you like the look of the Kate Spade Scallop, but want to keep an extra $30 in your pocket, the Venture is a solid choice. It comes with smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, custom alarm settings, and customizable watch faces. 24 hours of battery life means you’ll be able to wear it all day without having to worry about finding a charger. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this Fossil Q smartwatch is compatible with AndroidOS 4.4 and iOS 9.3 and greater. So if you have an older iPhone, you may want to check compatibility before you buy.

Normally priced at $255, the Fossil Q Venture is on sale for just $153 on Amazon. We liked it enough to give it a nice 7 out of 10 in our hands-on review.

Looking for more watch deals? We’ve found smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, and more from our curated deals page.

