This KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is insanely discounted for a short time

Jacob Kienlen
By
Whether you’re a baker of bread, cookies, or just about anything in between, a good mixer can make all the difference. There are those who say that a good wooden spoon is all you need, but unless you’ve got 30 extra minutes and the forearm strength of a yeti, modern technology is a much better alternative. There are a lot of different mixers out there, but when it comes to high-quality stand mixers, there’s really only one brand that everyone trusts — KitchenAid.

If you’ve ever owned a KitchenAid mixer before, then you likely know what we’re talking about. The only issue, however, is the price point. There aren’t many average citizens looking to drop $400 on a decent mixer, but with the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale going on right now, even the most modest of bakers will be able to afford this technology.

From now until Saturday, July 28, you can pick up a KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for just $180. That’s a whopping $220 in savings that you likely won’t see again until actual Black Friday — if you do at all. This particular model from Best Buy comes with a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl and three different mixing attachments. There’s a burnished flat beater, a six-wire whip, and a burnished dough hook for making bread or pasta. With 10 speeds to choose from, you have the option to mix ingredients very quickly or slowly and steadily, depending on what you’re making. Perhaps the best part of this mixer are its removable, dishwasher safe attachments for easy cleanup.

The KitchenAid KSM85PBSM Tilt-Head Stand Mixer normally retails for $400, so that $180 price tag from Best Buy isn’t just a good deal — it’s an absolutely great deal. If you’ve been looking for a mixer that does the majority of the work for you, whether you’re making bread, cakes, or cookies, then look no further than this tilt-head stand mixer. The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is also offering pretty steep discounts on Chromebooks, Apple Watches, and many other great technologies, so if you’re looking to take full advantage of the summer savings, the time is now.

$180 from Best Buy

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

