The best Labor Day mattress sales and promotions for 2018

Share

Everyone needs sleep, but far too many of us aren’t getting enough of it. If you’ve tried changing your sheets or buying a new pillow but still find yourself endlessly tossing and turning your way through the night, you probably need a new mattress. That’s not a decision you should make lightly, of course. Mattresses are expensive, and if you don’t know where to look, you can end up paying way more than you need to.

If you’re truly ready to upgrade your sleep situation, however, Labor Day weekend is an excellent time to save some serious cash. There are a lot of different Labor Day mattress sales to choose from, but we did our research to find you the best of the best.

Ever wonder what it might be like to sleep on a cloud? Well, now you can find out. DreamCloud is offering $200 off mattresses with the code SHOP200. The company has a reputation for five-star hotel quality, but perhaps the most intriguing aspect of their mattresses is the 365-night trial. With free shipping and returns, you can test out your mattress for an entire year and send it back for a full refund if you aren’t happy. The premium memory foam, breathable coils, and cashmere-blend tops will likely be enough to satisfy you though.

Shop Now

A lot of mattress companies offer warranties, but Nectar takes it a step further. With its forever warranty, Nectar guarantees the best sleep of your life. Certified gel memory foam and a cooling cover creates an expensive feel at a completely affordable price. Save $125 on a new mattress and get two premium pillows for free with this awesome Labor Day sale. A 365-night home trial complete with free shipping and returns offers a worry-free purchase, and with that forever warranty, it could very well be the last mattress you ever buy.

Shop Now

If you’re looking to pick up a a nice memory foam bed and save a pretty penny while you’re at it, this Leesa sale is just what you need. For a limited time, you can save $225 off a Sappira mattress, or $150 off a Leesa mattress. These foam beds come with a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping, and even have white glove delivery available. If you’re ready for maximum comfort, memory foam is the way to go.

Shop Now

Everybody thinks they know what mattress they want, but not every body knows what mattress it needs. With Helix color match technology, you can take a a sleep quiz to find out exactly what type of mattress is perfect for your body type. Once you figure that out, however, you’re going to want some savings to go along with it. You can get $100 off when you spend $600 or more with code LABORDAY100, $125 when you spend $1,000 or more with code LABORDAY125, and $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more with code LABORDAY150. No matter what your price point may be, there’s a Labor Day sale you can take advantage of from Helix.

Shop Now

What are you looking for in a mattress? Do you want something soft and fluffy, something firm and foamy, or something a little different? An Eight Sleep mattress isn’t your average everyday mattress, it’s much more intelligent. These smart mattresses deliver a detailed sleep report after every night’s sleep, so you can track exactly what’s going on when your eyes are shut. And for a limited time, you can save up to $250 on one of these data-driven mattresses.

Shop Now

If you’re looking for the perfect combination of innovative technology and luxury materials, a mattress from Allswell is exactly what you need. From now until September 5, you can save up $150 on any of their premium mattresses. You can also save up to 20 percent on pillows, blankets, duvets, and many other great bedding options. Like most of the other mattress companies on this list, you get the standard 100-night free trial to decide whether or not an Allswell mattress is for you.

Shop Now

From now through Labor Day, you can save $100 off Layla mattresses and pick up a pillow for free. Though this discount pretty much speaks for itself, what makes Layla mattresses on of the most unique choices on this list is the copper infusion. You may not expect it, but copper helps provide a cooler, cleaner sleep and offers more support for your hips, shoulders, and back. With a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty, trying it out for yourself is pretty risk free.

Shop Now

Though not quite as exciting as some of the other mattress sales on this list, Purple is offering free sheets with any mattress purchase. Though that’s certainly not all that much in terms of overall savings, these Purple mattresses are still worth looking into. Engineered to be soft where you want it, and firm where you need it, the Purple Bed adapts to your pressure points to offer an excellent sleep experience. Its open grid design lets it stay perfectly cool and prevents motion transfer from one side of the bed to the other. It also comes with that 100-night risk-free trial, so you can pick one up and take some time to figure out how you feel about it.

Shop Now

Though all of the mattresses on this list are fairly affordable, none of them are as affordable as these options from Wayfair. From now until September 4, you can save up to 70 percent on already low-priced mattresses. If all you’re looking for is a cheap mattress to replace your old one, Wayfair has you covered with some seriously steep discounts.

Shop Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find Labor Day sales and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.