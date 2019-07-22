Need a laptop for work and play? The Lenovo Flex 14 is now only $529 on Amazon

Share

With a seemingly endless sea of options and features, shopping for the right laptop can be challenging especially if you’re not a techie person. But if you’re looking for something that will meet your productivity, entertainment, and creativity needs, you may want to check out the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop. This model normally retails for $650, but Amazon has slashed its price down to $529. We also highlighted the Lenovo Yoga 730 for $260 off from Amazon as a great back-to-school laptop deal.

Whether you’re a college student, a professional, a gaming enthusiast, or an artist, you’ll definitely find love with the Lenovo Flex 14. This device combines fast processing speeds and reliable multimedia performance to deliver an amazing computing experience.

This laptop is built with a durable 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in a variety of ways: The laptop mode for everyday computing, the tent mode for sharing things, the stand mode for binge-watching, and the tablet mode for intuitive interaction. It also comes with multiple connectivity options, including an HDMI port, a USB Type C port, an audio jack, a card reader, and two USB Type 3.1 ports.

Under the hood, this convertible laptop packs a powerful and efficient second-generation AMD Ryzen processor, Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Whether you’re streaming a movie, playing an online game, or working on a project, you can expect super smooth performance with stunning visuals every time. Even when running demanding apps (such as photo and video editing software) simultaneously, the device delivers a buttery smooth presentation. It also has a 256GB storage capacity to accommodate your collection of music, photos, movies, and more.

With up to 8 hours of battery life, the Lenovo Flex 14 will last you through most of the day. If it’s running low on juice, the Rapid Charge technology enables you to recharge up to 80% in just an hour. Other impressive features are the included Active Pen that lets you draw or take notes directly on the screen, and the TrueBlock Privacy Shutter that physically closes the webcam when not in use.

From work to play, the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop offers an excellent bang for your buck. It even received a high rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with customers noting that it’s a great laptop, a portable powerhouse, and a versatile machine. Order yours today for only $529 instead of its usual $650 price tag.

