Deals

Best Buy cuts 10% off this LG Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner

By
lg 10000 btu smart window air conditioner deal wi fi enabled

Increase the comfort level at your home with the LG smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner. This unit is the bigger sibling of one of the best window air conditioners for 2019. You can get this smart AC at 10% below its usual price on Best Buy now so you do not have to wait for next year’s air conditioner deals.

Usually $410, the LG 10,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner is now only $367. That is a cool early Labor Day discount on a premium cooling unit this late in the summer. You can even pay for it in six monthly installments of $61 if you apply for a My Best Buy Credit Card. You can also complete your home cooling needs with this LG portable air conditioner deal we recently found.

Best Buy

Cool down any room with an area of up to 450 square feet using this 10,000 BTU LG window air conditioner. It is Energy Star-certified, so it can help save you money on your electricity bill while saving the environment. This smart cooling unit also has a built-in timer to help you further control your energy costs.

Connect this LG smart window air conditioner to your Wi-Fi network for convenient remote control even when you are out of the house. Just download the LG SmartThinQ app so you can turn your air conditioner on or off wherever there is an internet connection. Now, you can come home to a cool house after a long day sweating in the heat. And if you have an existing Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant setup, you can conveniently control your cooling unit using just your voice.

Pay only $367 instead of its usual $410 when you get the LG 10,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner from Best Buy today. We do not know how long this air conditioner deal will last, so hurry and order yours now.

The last shopping event this summer will happen around September 2. Visit our Labor Day 2019 page to learn what to expect from your favorite online stores’ sales. You can also check our curated deals page where we post the latest and most exciting tech deals around the internet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Keep your cool with a Haier portable air conditioner for $193 less at Walmart

haier portable air conditioners walmart deals 9000 btu conditioner with heat option black qphd10axlb

Save $71 with Amazon’s discount on an LG portable air conditioner

lg portable ac lp0817wsr amazon

Walmart cuts $95 off this TCL portable air conditioner for your dorm

tcl portable air conditioner walmart deal 8000 btu

Walmart takes up to 42% off these Haier portable air conditioners

haier portable air conditioners walmart deals 10000 btu conditioner qpcd10axlw

Snag the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum for 40% less on Amazon

dyson v8 animal cordless stick vacuum amazon deal cleaner

Dell Labor Day sale: 4K TV, Bose, and XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Best Laptop 2018

Save $200 with Amazon’s deal on the Shark Ion F80 cordless stick vacuum

HP Labor Day sale drops killer deals on Envy and Spectre x360 laptops