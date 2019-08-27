Increase the comfort level at your home with the LG smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner. This unit is the bigger sibling of one of the best window air conditioners for 2019. You can get this smart AC at 10% below its usual price on Best Buy now so you do not have to wait for next year’s air conditioner deals.

Usually $410, the LG 10,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner is now only $367. That is a cool early Labor Day discount on a premium cooling unit this late in the summer. You can even pay for it in six monthly installments of $61 if you apply for a My Best Buy Credit Card. You can also complete your home cooling needs with this LG portable air conditioner deal we recently found.

Cool down any room with an area of up to 450 square feet using this 10,000 BTU LG window air conditioner. It is Energy Star-certified, so it can help save you money on your electricity bill while saving the environment. This smart cooling unit also has a built-in timer to help you further control your energy costs.

Connect this LG smart window air conditioner to your Wi-Fi network for convenient remote control even when you are out of the house. Just download the LG SmartThinQ app so you can turn your air conditioner on or off wherever there is an internet connection. Now, you can come home to a cool house after a long day sweating in the heat. And if you have an existing Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant setup, you can conveniently control your cooling unit using just your voice.

Pay only $367 instead of its usual $410 when you get the LG 10,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi enabled window air conditioner from Best Buy today. We do not know how long this air conditioner deal will last, so hurry and order yours now.

The last shopping event this summer will happen around September 2. Visit our Labor Day 2019 page to learn what to expect from your favorite online stores’ sales. You can also check our curated deals page where we post the latest and most exciting tech deals around the internet.

