Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best window air conditioners to keep you cool this summer

The best (and smartest) window air conditioners on the market

By and

It doesn’t matter if it’s an apartment, bedroom, office, garage or classroom – sometimes you have a space that you really, really need to cool down, and that old desk fan just isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s time to upgrade to a window air conditioner…but what kind? Luckily, today’s window-based AC units are smarter and more efficient than ever, and we’ve collected the best of the best for you to choose between.

Note on BTUs: BTU stands for British Thermal Unit. If your chemistry lessons are a little hazy, BTUs are used as shorthand for describing how much heat energy is being moved around. For reference, one BTU is roughly the same energy as lighting a single match. The higher the number of BTUs on an air conditioner rating, the more easily it can cool a space by moving that heat elsewhere…and as a result, higher BTU units can cool larger spaces. However, moving a lot of BTUs requires a lot of electrical energy as well, so higher BTU numbers mean higher AC bills.

AC manufacturers skip the science lesson and just recommend square feet of a room, but this is only a guess. If you really want to know how many BTUs to look for, you can find your cubic space and learn the required rating with this handy calculator.

HomeLabs Window Air Conditioner ($117)

best window air conditioners 81du4jtfxpl

If your bedroom overheats at night and prevents you from getting a good night’s sleep, this 5000 BTU window air conditioner can cool things down. It’s ideal for indoor spaces up to 150 square feet, and the product claims to cool a room down in just 10 minutes, thanks to its seven speeds and two-way airflow.

If you’re environmentally conscious, you’ll be glad to know this unit comes with a reusable washable filter, which can be easily cleaned off with soap and warm water. The unit also arrives with its own support bracket, side panel leaf covers, and window seal form, allowing you to install it easily without any concerns about dripping.

Buy one now from:

Amazon Walmart

Friedrich Chill 6000 BTU ($317)

best window air conditioners 91qwnbdacdl

If you have a large master bedroom, this Friedrich Chill window air conditioner can handle it — the 8,000 BTU model can cool down rooms up to 350 square feet. Light sleepers will enjoy how quietly this conditioner operates, with minimal noise so you won’t be kept awake all night by a whirring sound. The unit also oscillates left and right as it cools the space, so your entire room will get an even cool.

Trying to save on your electricity bill? You’ll be glad to know that this model is ENERGY STAR rated, so you won’t have to stay cool at the expense of sky-high energy costs. The unit can be installed easily in a window, or in a wall up to 7.5 inches deep, and the power cord can run to the left or right, depending on where the outlet is located in your space, giving you added flexibility.

Buy one now from:

Amazon Walmart

LG LW8016ER 8,000 BTU ($209)

LG LW8016ER

This powerful LG model has a 12.1 efficiency ratio according to the Energy Star guidelines, a rating that should guarantee you some energy savings if you are switching from an older model. This window unit is rated for up to 340 square feet, and includes three cooling modes and three fan speeds. It can also provide two directional air currents, and allows you to set a time or use a remote control – not exactly smart tech, but still nice when it comes to programming.

The unit requires a 115-volt outlet…a common requirement for window units, which means that any average North America wall outlet will work fine. This isn’t an issue for any of our chosen units, just make sure there’s an outlet near the window you want to use.

Buy one now from:

Home Depot

Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5,000 BTU ($130)

Frigidaire FFRA0511R1

This very popular window air conditioner hits a sweet spot when it comes to price and usability. It’s rated for a 150 square foot space, and has a fairly high energy efficiency ratio of 11.1 to help you save some money. There aren’t quite as many customization features as some of our other models, but you still get two cooling speeds and two fan speeds, as well as 2-way directional airflow. It’s a solid set of features in a compact package that can work great in many “I need to get this room cooler now” situations.

Buy one now from:

Amazon Walmart

Haier ESAQ406P Serenity 6,050 BTU ($500)

Haier ESAQ406P Serenity

This is one of the more expensive AC units on our list, and not just because it can cool an area up to 250 square feet. It also includes more modes than most units – four different settings for 1) cooling, 2) using only the fan, 3) saving as much energy as possible, and 4) dehumidification. There a dual motor and cross flow design for more accurate air control, and a timer for schedules throughout the day. If noise bothers you a lot when trying to sleep, consider this model: It’s been rated as one of the quietest AC units around.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Frigidaire FFRE1033Q1 10,000 BTU ($285+)

Frigidaire FFRE1033Q1

Finally we come to the big option – this unit can handle up to 450 square feet of space, making it ideal if you don’t so much want to cool down a room as you want to drop the temperature in an entire apartment or loft (the size also makes this a great unit for dehumidifying at a rate of three pints per hour).

In addition to a temperature-sensing remote and eight-direction airflow control, the unit contains an air ionizer to help remove particles (as long as you remember to clean the ionizer fins regularly!). There are three fan speeds and several modes to choose from, too. Just…make sure you have some help when trying to install this one.

Buy one now from:

Home Depot Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone apps available right now (August 2018)
Up Next

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner
kroger ship home delivery service
Smart Home

Kroger’s Ship leaves the dock with curated products and special deals

The Kroger retail food and grocery store chain launched Kroger Ship, a direct-to-customer delivery service in four U.S. cities this week. Customer orders placed on the internet will be delivered to homes from Kroger warehouses.
Posted By Bruce Brown
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2
Mobile

The best to-do list apps for Android and iOS

Lots of tasks on your mind? Looking for a way to stay organized? Look no further than your smartphone -- we've rounded up the best to-do list apps for both Android and iOS to keep you organized.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
portable tech gadgets
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for some portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while you're on the go, we've rounded up our favorite must-have tech gadgets currently available. You'll find everything from a lightsaber laser pointer to a…
Posted By Lucas Coll
kitchen gadget deals
Smart Home

Whirlpool may dip its toe in the sous vide space, new patent suggests

Whirlpool was granted a patent for the cooking device. The proposed sous vide cooker will be comprised of an induction cooktop, a cooking vessel, a wireless temperature probe, and a magnetic stirring plate.
Posted By Lulu Chang
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Amazon Echo 2017 review top lit
Smart Home

Alexa’s oddball ‘Away Mode’ skill aims to keep burglars at bay

There’s a new Alexa skill that plays spoken conversations when you’re out — useful for deterring potential burglars. “Away Mode” offers a choice of quirky conversation topics written by SNL comedy writers, among others.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
naked labs 3d scanning mirror 4094 nakedlabs location h3025
Smart Home

This 3D-scanning smart mirror is the world’s biggest nude selfie camera

Now you can take up your nude selfie game (for your eyes only) with Naked Labs' new 3D-scanning smart mirror, which can analyze body data and also build a realistic 3D model of your body in minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

4 reasons not to mount your TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We run down the list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
coolingstyle dg ybrgg
Smart Home

CoolingStyle air conditioner promises to keep you cool outdoors and indoors

According to CoolingStyle, this 5.6-kg, 1700-BTU air conditioner can be brought along to camping trips, beach vacations, and backyard barbecues to cool things down when the summer heat becomes too much to bear.
Posted By Gia Liu