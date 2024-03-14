 Skip to main content
Have an air fryer? Check if it’s part of this safety recall

Trevor Mogg
By

A recall notice has been issued by Best Buy for just over 187,000 Insignia-branded air fryers sold in the U.S., and an additional 100,000 units sold in Canada.

The China-made air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, a situation that poses fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on its website on Thursday. It added that the overheating can also cause the glass on the machine’s door to shatter, risking fire, burn, and laceration injuries.

There have been 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of the faulty air fryers catching fire, though fortunately no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recalled products were priced at between $32 and $180 and were sold at Best Buy stores and online at bestbuy.com, eBay.com, and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023, the CPSC said.

Specifically, the recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with the model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. Anyone owning one of these models is being told to stop using it immediately to protect their safety and to prevent potential damage to property.

Owners are being told not to return the recalled machine to Best Buy stores but instead to visit recallrtr.com/airfryer for more information on how to offload their faulty unit.

A full refund will be offered by way of a check or a Best Buy store credit, and the recipient will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or the average sales price for the model if a receipt isn’t submitted.

Anyone who wants to inquire further about the recall can call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on weekdays.

Offering a healthier and more efficient way to cook, air fryers have enjoyed huge popularity in recent years. A report in January valued the global air fryer market at almost $900 million in 2023, with increasing health awareness and the adoption of healthier diets expected to further increase demand for the item in the coming years.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid: Everything you need to know
instant pot air fryer lid on

Instant Pots have become known for their ability to cook a variety of quick and easy recipes. You can make anything from roasts to veggies to dessert, and you can often prepare a meal in a fraction of the time it would take using another cooking method. Historically, one thing the Instant Pot has not been able to do, however, is create dry or crunchy foods like french fries and fried chicken. Typical Instant Pot models also lack the ability to create a finish on certain recipes, like a rotisserie chicken. Enter the Instant Pot Air Frying Lid, which addresses these very issues and provides a typical 6-quart Instant Pot with the ability to air fry.
What is the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid?
The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is a separate, add-on accessory you can buy for your existing Instant Pot. When you attach the lid, it allows you to air fry in the same Instant Pot you use for pressure cooking. So, you don’t need a separate air fryer, you just need the lid.
What comes with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid?
The package includes the air fryer lid, a multi-level air frying basket, a base for the air frying basket, a broil/dehydrating tray, a protection pad to set the lid on when it’s hot, and instruction materials.

Amazon slashes the price tag on Oster Air Fryers for 24 hours
Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer

Air fryers are excellent for cooking chicken wings and fries with little fuss and mess, but their appeal goes further than bar snacks. You can buy air fryers in a variety of sizes, styles, and shapes, and many models have additional cooking functions. Amazon has slashed the prices on three very different Oster air fryers in the 24-hour deals we detail below.

Air-fried food is healthier than deep-fried dishes because air frying uses little or no cooking oil, often no more than a single tablespoon. If you're looking for an air fryer as a gift or to add to your kitchen's meal preparation arsenal, these three deals can help you save up to $30. The only catch is these deals end at midnight tonight, January 10.
Oster Copper-Infused DuraCeramic 3.3-Quart Air Fryer --- $22 off

LG adds air fryers and clear oven doors to its ThinQ range of smart ovens
lg instaview thinq has air fryer built in untitled

Smart kitchen devices have come a long way in recent years, but it is easy for the countertop to become cluttered from all of the different devices. Instant Pots, air fryers, and dozens of various other smart products vie for space in your kitchen. The new LG InstaView ThinQ Range includes a built-in Air Fry feature that eliminates the need for a smaller air fryer and combines its functionality with that of a traditional oven.

Air fryers have many different benefits, but one of the most prominent is the lack of oil needed to cook delicious meals. An air fryer can give that same deep-fried flavor without the unhealthy side effects. The new Air Fry feature doesn’t require preheating to operate, which means you can get dinner on the table faster.

