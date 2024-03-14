Have an air fryer? Check if it’s part of this safety recall

A recall notice has been issued by Best Buy for just over 187,000 Insignia-branded air fryers sold in the U.S., and an additional 100,000 units sold in Canada.

The China-made air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, a situation that poses fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on its website on Thursday. It added that the overheating can also cause the glass on the machine’s door to shatter, risking fire, burn, and laceration injuries.

Recommended Videos

There have been 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of the faulty air fryers catching fire, though fortunately no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recalled products were priced at between $32 and $180 and were sold at Best Buy stores and online at bestbuy.com, eBay.com, and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023, the CPSC said.

Specifically, the recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with the model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. Anyone owning one of these models is being told to stop using it immediately to protect their safety and to prevent potential damage to property.

Owners are being told not to return the recalled machine to Best Buy stores but instead to visit recallrtr.com/airfryer for more information on how to offload their faulty unit.

A full refund will be offered by way of a check or a Best Buy store credit, and the recipient will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or the average sales price for the model if a receipt isn’t submitted.

Anyone who wants to inquire further about the recall can call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on weekdays.

Offering a healthier and more efficient way to cook, air fryers have enjoyed huge popularity in recent years. A report in January valued the global air fryer market at almost $900 million in 2023, with increasing health awareness and the adoption of healthier diets expected to further increase demand for the item in the coming years.

Editors' Recommendations