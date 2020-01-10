Air fryers are excellent for cooking chicken wings and fries with little fuss and mess, but their appeal goes further than bar snacks. You can buy air fryers in a variety of sizes, styles, and shapes, and many models have additional cooking functions. Amazon has slashed the prices on three very different Oster air fryers in the 24-hour deals we detail below.

Air-fried food is healthier than deep-fried dishes because air frying uses little or no cooking oil, often no more than a single tablespoon. If you’re looking for an air fryer as a gift or to add to your kitchen’s meal preparation arsenal, these three deals can help you save up to $30. The only catch is these deals end at midnight tonight, January 10.

Oster Copper-Infused DuraCeramic 3.3-Quart Air Fryer — $22 off

Oster’s Copper-Infused DuraCeramic 3.3-quart air fryer has the most conventional appearance of the company’s lineup. This Oster model combines the copper and ceramics in the frying basket to achieve a durable non-stick surface. Powered by 1,400 watts, this manually controlled Oster model has a 30-minute timer and a temperature setting dial for cooking with air heated up to 400 degrees. An audible alert lets you know when the cooking has finished.

Normally priced $90, the Oster Copper-Infused DuraCeramic 3.3-quart air fryer is $68 during this 24-hour sale. If you want an easy-to-use, moderately-sized air fryer, this deal is an excellent opportunity to save money on a quality appliance.

Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer, Large/3L, Black — $30 off



The 3-liter Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer cooks with a tilting motion to help the air fryer’s dual-mode fan-assisted convection, and radiant heat conduction elements cook food thoroughly and evenly. In place of the copper-infused non-stick ceramic coating used in the model above, the cooker’s titanium-infused surface cooks 30% faster. It is eight times more durable than conventional coatings, according to the manufacturer. The tilting fryer has an LCD screen with digital controls for setting time and temperature.

Usually $130, the price for the 3-liter Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer is cut to $100 during this one-day sale. It may look a bit like a Star Wars robot, but if you’re shopping for a unique air fryer with conversation-worthy features designed to cook food evenly and quickly, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Oster 2086062 Air Fryer Oven & Multi-Cooker — $30 off



The Oster 2086062 Air Fryer Oven & Multi-Cooker, as the product name implies, is more than an air fryer. Rather than a frying basket, this model has a 10.5-quart interior. This multifunction cooker includes a 3.3-quart wire mesh basket for air frying, open mesh racks, and a rotisserie cooking fork. The digital control panel with LED indicators lets you choose to use the Oster as an air fryer, dehydrator, or countertop oven. You can also use convenient presets for air frying fries, wings, or vegetables.

Regularly priced $160, the Oster 2086062 Air Fryer Oven & Multi-Cooker is on sale for only $130 until midnight tonight, Pacific time. If you’re shopping for an air fryer but could also use a countertop oven, this multi-purpose cooker will save counter space.

