Amazon’s air quality sensor can tell you when indoor air is dirty

Patrick Hearn
By

As the temperature drops and we all spend more time indoors, the air quality of your home grows more important. Between the fireplace, filters that need to be changed, and the pollutants that come in from outside, the air quality in your home can get in bad shape before you realize it. Amazon’s new Smart Air Quality Monitor provides you with a simple way to check your home’s air quality.

The Smart Air Quality Monitor measures particulate matter like dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, temperature, and humidity. If your air quality is poor, Alexa will send an alert through the app or from your Echo device. Alexa can give you a brief overview of the air quality in your home, but you can take a deeper look through the Alexa app or on an Echo Show device to see trends throughout the day and beyond. Understanding what causes poor indoor air quality can help you change your routine to make healthier decisions.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor on side table.

When the air quality in your home drops, your best option is to open a window or turn on a fan. It also helps to keep an air purifier operating in the home, or even more than one depending on the size of your home. Small changes, like opening a window while cleaning and cooking, can greatly improve the air quality in your home. Of course, this isn’t always an option in the cooler months of the year.

Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor will alert you when air quality levels become dangerous, but even low levels of air pollution can have an impact on your health. If you have allergies or asthma, poor air quality can make breathing more difficult. Even more frequent vacuuming can improve the air quality in your home, as long as your vacuum cleaner isn’t actually making the situation worse.

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is available for preorder starting today for $70. It’s scheduled to begin shipping to customers in December. If you want to keep your home’s air quality a lot more breathable this holiday season, it’s worth checking out.

