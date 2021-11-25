Which air fryer should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

An air fryer provides all of the deliciousness of fried foods without the guilt and the caloric impact. There are a lot of options on the market, but the Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven is one of the best air fryers out there. With the best Black Friday deals just around the corner, you can score a lot of deals on air fryers. We’ve gathered up the best Black Friday air fryer deals to help you save the most money (and eat the fewest calories.)

Which air fryer should you buy on Black Friday?

The Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven is our pick for the best option for this Black Friday. From a health standpoint, it’s fantastic. Less oil means fewer calories, as well as up to 75% less fat than traditional cooking methods. Whether you’re trying to lose weight or just keep a better eye on what you eat, an air fryer can help.

In addition, the Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven is ideal for small spaces. It takes up 50% less space when you flip it up and away, and you can store it against a backsplash in apartments or homes with small kitchens. Despite this reduced size, the oven has a 45% larger usable pan cooking area than its competitors. It can fit up to a 13-inch pizza, nine slices of toast, or six chicken breasts at a time. When you’re pressed for space, an appliance that can do it all without dominating your kitchen becomes your best friend.

The good news is that it doesn’t sacrifice quality in the pursuit of convenience. The Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven provides up to 40% more even baking than its competitors and utilizes precision-controlled temperatures, heat sources, and airflow for the best cooking performance. It also cooks up to 60% faster than a traditional oven and can pre-heat in as little as 60 seconds.

During Black Friday, the best Ninja Foodi deals can be found for much less than the standard price. The ongoing supply chain issues mean that stock may be limited, so if you’re interested in grabbing one of these for yourself, don’t wait. Most retailers are already in full swing with their Black Friday deals, so you aren’t likely to see a better price by waiting.

