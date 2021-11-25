Which security camera should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Now is a great time to start looking at the best Black Friday deals for a security camera for your home. A home security camera is your first and best line of defense when it comes to keeping your home safe, both against intruders and unexpected events. Did you know that some security cameras can detect a fire in the home and others can pick up on when someone falls? There are a lot of Black Friday security camera deals to consider, including great Blink camera deals. Our top pick by far is the Arlo Pro 4.

Which security camera should you buy on Black Friday?

Although there are a lot of security cameras on the market, you want one that is well-rounded and covers a variety of options. For that, there’s only one choice: the Arlo Pro 4. This camera boasts a 160-degree field of view, has color night vision, a built-in LED spotlight, and a siren to startle intruders and get your neighbors’ attention.

The Arlo Pro 4 improves upon earlier models in that it doesn’t require a hub to communicate with your home’s Wi-Fi. The lack of a hub removes a point of failure and makes the camera easier to set up and operate. Arlo cameras work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. This widespread integration makes Arlo an excellent choice for any smart home.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Arlo Pro 4 is that it can work both inside and outside of the home. It streams and captures video at 2K resolution rather than 1080p, providing even more detail in every frame. The unit also includes HDR for better clarity in areas of bright contrast and sports automatic tracking and zoom features to keep the subject in view as long as the camera can see it. In addition, it can zoom in up to 12 times thanks to digital zoom.

But the biggest reason to opt for the Arlo Pro 4 over any other camera is its price. Normally $200, this smart security camera has already seen dramatic discounts at retailers. You can find it for as low as $160 at Amazon. If you’re looking for a camera that can work both indoors and out and also includes a slew of smart features, the Arlo Pro 4 is an excellent choice.

