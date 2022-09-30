 Skip to main content
The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras

Jon Bitner
By

Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.

The entire setup is powered by the new HomeBase 3. This is where the self-learning AI is housed, allowing the system to accurately catalog different motion events into the proper folder. For example, the Edge Security System will be able to tell you if the person approaching your home is a friend, family member, or stranger, then send you the proper alert and catalog the video for future reference.

The HomeBase 3 on a wooden table.

HomeBase 3 comes with 16GB of internal storage, although you can expand that up to 16TB with an external drive if needed. All told, Eufy claims that’s enough space to save up to 60 years of footage. And unlike many security systems, you don’t need a monthly subscription to store or access your data.

The Edge Security System bundle is available today and includes the HomeBase 3 and two eufyCam 3 cameras for $550. Future updates will allow the Edge Security System to support other Eufy products (such as the Video Smart Lock, Video Doorbell Dual, and Floodlight Cam 2 Pro).

For now, you’ll have to settle for the eufyCam 3 — which is a surprisingly well-appointed camera. Not only does it offer 4K image capture and infrared and color night vision, but it comes with a built-in battery and integrated solar panels to help keep it charged. There’s also a two-way audio system and a 100-lumen spotlight.

Depending on your specific needs, the Edge Security System sounds like a great option. You’ll want to check out our roundups of the best home security cameras and best home security systems for comparison, but Eufy’s latest option is certainly an enticing one.

