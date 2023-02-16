It looks like households equipped with older, legacy Arlo products won’t have to rush out and buy new gear after all, as the company has changed course on its end-of-life policy that was revealed last month. Previously, several aging cameras and video doorbells in the Arlo lineup were expected to lose access to seven-day cloud storage, notifications, and future updates — but after reaching out to its community, the company has decided to extend coverage instead of roll it back.

As products age, it’s standard practice for companies to stop supporting them. The time and resources needed to manage outdated products aren’t insignificant, and newer products that are pegged as their replacement quickly become the new focus. However, there was a bit of backlash when Arlo announced its original plans, as a handful of the devices scheduled to be sunset had been released just over five years ago.

But after a bit more research, Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo, has decided to change plans.

“We listened to feedback and concerns from Arlo users since our announcement a month ago,” McRae wrote. “I personally interacted with many of you and deeply appreciate the viewpoints on where we should make some adjustments.”

Those adjustments are pretty substantial, as it includes continued support of seven-day storage, an extension of end-of-life dates for several products, and a promise to continue issuing security updates for products a year after hitting their end-of-life date.

Curious to know when your product will hit its new end-of-life date? Be sure to check out the updated list on the official Arlo website.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations