The best Black Friday home security camera deals 2020

Looking for home security cameras? You’ll definitely want to check out today’s Black Friday sales at major online retailers. Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this year, but now the day has finally arrived! The early start may mean that inventory levels are lower than usual for Black Friday, so it’s best to buy an item as soon as you see a deal you want. We’ve seen a few deals run out of stock, but there are so many sales right now you should be able to find a substitute, or maybe the same model on another site at the same price. Check the deals cards below on this page to get a sense of the wide variety and the huge number of Black Friday home security deals.

Shop sales by brand

You’ll find home security cameras at great prices today. If you’re shopping for other smart devices, we also found the best Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday home security camera deals today

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera

$25 $35
Blink's Mini is an indoor security camera with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio. It connected directly to your home Wi-Fi network.
Buy at Best Buy
SOLIOM S600 Solar-Powered Home Security Camera with Tilt, Pan, and 3x Zoom

$119 $199
Soliom S600 solar home security camera has pan, tilt, and 3X digital zoom. Captures 1080p HD video with spotlight and LED-enhanced night vision to 32 feet and has two-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
SOLIOM S90 Wireless Security Camera Outdoor Solar Battery Powered,

$130 - 10% OFF WITH INSTANT COUPON
Soliom S90 outdoor solar-powered 1080p HD home security camera captures live video and 10-second motion-activated video clips. Integrated LEDs enhance night vision with 3 solar panels and 2-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
SOLIOM S60 Outdoor Solar Battery-Powered Security Camera,

$119 $199
Link the Soliom S60 to your smartphone to view live and motion-activated captured 1080p videos. IP66-weatherproof rated, powered by solar panels. Night vision and two-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
Arlo - Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System

$679 $800
This package includes four Arlo Pro 3 cameras with rechargeable batteries and built-in sirens. You also get the hub for the cameras!
Buy at Amazon
ADT Indoor Camera

$170 $200
This indoor camera from ADT lets you monitor your home's activity while you're out. Instant alerts are even sent straight to your phone for your convenience.
Buy at Amazon
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 3-Cam Kit

$247 $316
Keep watch on your home even when you're away with this eufy cam kit. The cameras boast a human detection technology so it can alert you when there's a visitor or an intruder.
Buy at Amazon
eufy Security eufyCam 2C Add-on Camera

$85 $100
Expand your existing eufy security system with the excellent imaging features and human detect technology of this add-on camera. It's IP67-rated which means it can be used indoors and outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
ADT Wireless Outdoor Camera

$170 $200
Now you can always be on top about what is happening around your home's perimeter with the ADT Wireless Outdoor Camera. You'll even get instant alerts on your phone from the free mobile app.
Buy at Amazon
Lorex Black Friday Sale

Shop All Sales Now
Lorex has a sitewide sale for security cameras for your home and business. Get them now with discounts of up to 50% off.
Buy at Lorex
Swann Security System with 4 Flashing Light Cameras

$199 $350
With the Swann Security System, you can have peace of mind knowing that every angle of your house is monitored 24/7. You can even count on it to deliver full color and rich video quality at night.
Buy at Adorama
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery with Echo Show 5

$160 $289
This security cam offers HD video, two-way talk, and a siren alarm. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa which enables voice control and motion alert announcements.
Buy at Amazon
Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3-Camera Security System

$400 $650
The best security camera on the market, the Arlo Pro 3 offers a complete package of security and monitoring solutions. Some of its features include an built-in spotlight and a colored night vision.
Buy at Amazon
Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link

$80 $140
Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, this Kasa Cam Outdoor is a great option at the right price tag.
Buy at Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $165
Looking for a smart display and a security camera? This bundle includes an Echo Show 8 smart display and a Blink Mini security camera that's compatible with Alexa.
Buy at Amazon
Home Security Bundle

$200 $280
Set up your surveillance system with this Ecobee bundle. It comes with a compact SmartCamera and motion sensors for indoors and outdoors.
Buy at Ecobee
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera

$100 $130
The Google Nest can take live videos at night at 1080p, complete with mobile notifications when it senses suspicious activity.
Buy at Amazon
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt

$40 $52
This indoor cam comes with artificial intelligence to record eventful happenings in your home. It can integrate with your smart home system - like Alexa or Google Assistant - for total convenience.
Buy at Amazon
Panasonic HomeHawk Window Home Monitoring Camera

$120 $150
Keep your home safe 24/7 with the Panasonic HomeHawk window camera. Compatible with Alexa and packed with top-tier safety features, this puppy is a must-have for any homeowner's front door window.
Buy at Amazon
Heimvision 1080P Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Security 4-Camera System

$143 $180
Set up a 24-7 surveillance system with four cameras and an 8-channel wireless network video recorder (NVR). Motion-activated alerts, Does not include storage media and doesn't record audio.
Buy at Amazon
All-new Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera

$65 $100
Wire-free, weather-resistant outdoor security camera runs up to two years per battery charge. Customized motion detection zones, two-way audio, and Alexa-compatible.
Buy at Amazon
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit

$170 $200
The cameras feature a human detection technology that can distinguish a person from an animal. Each can record and display live footage clearly, thanks to the 1080p resolution and night vision.
Buy at Amazon
eufy Security, eufyCam E 2-Cam Kit

$200 $280
This eufy camera system works well indoors and outdoors and has an astounding 365-day battery life. It comes with a 16GB microSD card so there's no need for costly cloud subscriptions.
Buy at Amazon
Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

$200
Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera with two-way talk, night vision, 1080 HD video with 130-degree horizontal field of view.
Buy at Best Buy
Arlo Pro 2 - 2-Camera Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$400 $480
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. 100% wire-free for ease of installation with weatherproof cameras for year-round protection and 7-days of free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera 2-Pack

$300 $350
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery protects your home around the clock. Connect it to your Amazon Alexa setup so you can get alerts and talk to visitors on your Echo devices. Grab this two-pack kit to save.
Buy at Amazon
Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt

$40 $52
Keep an eye of your pets and kids while you're away from home. This security camera has A.I. that can tell if they've detected a human or pet. You can also access this via the Eufy Security App.
Buy at Newegg
Ring Stick Up Cam

$80 $100
Super sweet camera that you can put indoor or outdoors. Keep tabs on what's happening in your home through the Ring app where you can see live footage as well hear and speak to people.
Buy at Amazon
Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera (Add-On)

$138 $160
Perfect if you already have an existing Arlo Pro 3 system and would like to add a camera. It's great to use both indoors and outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$160 $340
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Arlo security cameras

One of the biggest names in home security is the Arlo brand. With some solid sales going on right now, you can pick up an Arlo Pro 3 deal for fairly cheap.
Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3-Camera Security System

$400 $650
The best security camera on the market, the Arlo Pro 3 offers a complete package of security and monitoring solutions. Some of its features include an built-in spotlight and a colored night vision.
Buy at Amazon
Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System 3-Camera Kit

$459 $530
Save over 50% on one of our long-time favorite home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system has night vision, 2-way talk, and siren. This deal is for the 3-camera kit.
Buy at Amazon
Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-Camera Kit

$299 $339
The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system was our long-time top pick until the release of the Arlo Pro 3 and it still a very solid choice, especially with these deep discounts.
Buy at Walmart
Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera (Add-On)

$138 $160
Perfect if you already have an existing Arlo Pro 3 system and would like to add a camera. It's great to use both indoors and outdoors.
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Google Nest security cameras

Some of the best discounts available today are Google Nest camera deals. We’ve gathered some of the best below for your convenience:
Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

$200
Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera with two-way talk, night vision, 1080 HD video with 130-degree horizontal field of view.
Buy at Best Buy
Google, NC2400ES, Nest Cam Outdoor, Security Camera, White, 2

$298
Two-pack of Nest Cam Outdoor Security Cameras with 24/7 live video, 1080p HD with 130-degree horizontal field of view. Two-way talk and smartphone alerts.
Buy at Amazon
Nest Cam Indoor, Security Camera NC1102ES

$100 $130
Plug-and-go security with the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera. Supports 24/7 live video, smartphone alerts, and clear night vision.
Buy at B&H Photo
Nest IQ Indoor Camera

$219 $300
Wi-Fi-enabed Nest IQ Cam Indoor Security Camera contnuously records up to 30 days of video. Includes two-way talk, night vision, human detection, and smartphone alerts.
Buy at Walmart
Nest Labs Wifi-enabled Indoor Camera in White

$214 $299
This Nest Indoor Home Security camera has a 4K sensor with 12x digital zoom. Can automatically track intruders and record the video.
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Ring security cameras

Ring is mostly known for their video doorbells, and while there are quite a few Ring video doorbell deals going on right now, there are also some solid bundles to be had on the brand’s security cams:
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery with Echo Show 5

$160 $289
This security cam offers HD video, two-way talk, and a siren alarm. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa which enables voice control and motion alert announcements.
Buy at Amazon
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$110 $190
Get the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $50 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5

$190 $339
Talk to visitors at your door through your phone, tablet, or PC with this Alexa-enabled motion sensing security camera. It's bundled with the Echo Show 5 for Alexa functionality.
Buy at Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam

$80 $100
Super sweet camera that you can put indoor or outdoors. Keep tabs on what's happening in your home through the Ring app where you can see live footage as well hear and speak to people.
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Blink security cameras

While the other brands on this list tend to come in at higher price points, Blink cameras are some of the most affordable on the market. Here are some of the best deals below:
Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $165
Looking for a smart display and a security camera? This bundle includes an Echo Show 8 smart display and a Blink Mini security camera that's compatible with Alexa.
Buy at Amazon
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera

$25 $35
Blink's Mini is an indoor security camera with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio. It connected directly to your home Wi-Fi network.
Buy at Best Buy
Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera (2-Pack)

$50 $65
Blink's Mini is an indoor security camera with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio. It connected directly to your home Wi-Fi network.
Buy at Best Buy
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$50 $125
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstands echo show.
Buy at Amazon
All-new Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera

$65 $100
Wire-free, weather-resistant outdoor security camera runs up to two years per battery charge. Customized motion detection zones, two-way audio, and Alexa-compatible.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a home security camera during Black Friday

The number of home security camera choices have exploded in the past several years, but they’re not all the same. The primary factors to consider in your search for the best outdoor security cameras are where you’ll place it, how you’ll install it, and your budget. Some buyers prefer to buy indoor-only cameras for inside the house and more rugged, weatherproof cameras for use outside. You can choose either type or select an indoor/outdoor camera that can work in either environment.

You may want to set up a security camera scorecard when you start to look at the deals from manufacturers such as Arlo,  Blink, EZ-VIZ, Google Nest, Kasa, and more. Factors to consider in addition to indoor or outdoor placement are whether the camera will use wired or battery power, if they use sound or motion detection, whether or not they let you define detection zones, and if they store recorded video clips locally or in the cloud. Many security cameras include two-way audio so you can talk to visitors or warn off intruders. Video quality also matters, of course, but a camera that records 1080p HD is sufficient for most people. Few people need the higher 2K and 4K resolutions available with more expensive cameras. If the video footage is recorded in the cloud, find out if you can view clips for free, and for how long, or if you need to pay a subscription fee. Finally, most home security cameras connect to your home network, and you can see live videos or clips on a mobile app. Many also work with Amazon Echo or Google Assistant smart home systems so you can use voice commands to control the cameras and watch live video on smart home displays.

How much should you spend on a home security camera on Black Friday?

Whether you’re shopping for a single home security camera or an elaborate system, your budget matters, but the first step is to define why and what you want them for. You can buy a single Wi-Fi-connected security camera for $20 to $25 from Wyze, EZ-VIZ, or Blink for indoor use only $50 to $75 for outside applications where water and weather factor in. If you intend to set up comprehensive camera coverage outside with entry-way indoor cameras, all connected to a central station or hub, the price tag will grow to several hundred dollars to several thousand depending on the features and quantity you require and the brand you choose.

Continuous digital video recording capabilities add to the cost and then you need to consider whether to connect and subscribe to a 24-hour security service. If you want a home security camera system that’s fairly simple, totally wire-free cameras that run on rechargeable batteries are the easiest to install, inside or outside — you just have to recharge the batteries as needed, unless you buy a separate solar charger accessory. Especially with Black Friday sales, you reasonably purchase a three- to five-camera setup that is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistants for $200 to $350.

Are any Black Friday home security camera deals too good to be true?

Black Friday home security camera deals aren’t all the same. Retailers often try to clear their inventories during Black Friday, selling older, slower-moving products as well as the latest and greatest devices. Don’t assume that every Black Friday deal is a wonderful bargain without doing some research. Many retailers also use countdown timers and other devices to encourage buying but don’t take a chance if you’re not sure about the product.

Legitimate deals on security cameras abound during Black Friday and we search for the best deals constantly. Let Digital Trends do the searching for you and check out the highlighted best deals and features of the home security camera above. We do the same type of screening with Black Friday smart home deals.

Where to find the best home security camera sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has the greatest variety of Black Friday home security camera deals, with a great number of manufacturers, including Arlo, Y!, Zmodo, Kasa, Eufy, Heimvision, and EZ-VIZ. There are plenty of excellent deals. The new Blink Outdoor Wireless cameras are an especially good deal on Amazon.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy’s Black Friday home security camera deals include a wide range of Arlo models and many other brands including Lorex.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s Black Friday home security camera deals include Arlo, Google Nest, and EZ-VIZ single cameras and systems.
