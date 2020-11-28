Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for home security cameras? You’ll definitely want to check out today’s Black Friday sales at major online retailers. Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this year, but now the day has finally arrived! The early start may mean that inventory levels are lower than usual for Black Friday, so it’s best to buy an item as soon as you see a deal you want. We’ve seen a few deals run out of stock, but there are so many sales right now you should be able to find a substitute, or maybe the same model on another site at the same price. Check the deals cards below on this page to get a sense of the wide variety and the huge number of Black Friday home security deals.

Shop sales by brand

You’ll find home security cameras at great prices today. If you’re shopping for other smart devices, we also found the best Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday home security camera deals today

Black Friday Arlo security cameras

One of the biggest names in home security is the Arlo brand. With some solid sales going on right now, you can pick up an Arlo Pro 3 deal for fairly cheap.

Black Friday Google Nest security cameras

Some of the best discounts available today are Google Nest camera deals. We’ve gathered some of the best below for your convenience:

Black Friday Ring security cameras

Ring is mostly known for their video doorbells, and while there are quite a few Ring video doorbell deals going on right now, there are also some solid bundles to be had on the brand’s security cams:

Black Friday Blink security cameras

While the other brands on this list tend to come in at higher price points, Blink cameras are some of the most affordable on the market. Here are some of the best deals below:

How to choose a home security camera during Black Friday

The number of home security camera choices have exploded in the past several years, but they’re not all the same. The primary factors to consider in your search for the best outdoor security cameras are where you’ll place it, how you’ll install it, and your budget. Some buyers prefer to buy indoor-only cameras for inside the house and more rugged, weatherproof cameras for use outside. You can choose either type or select an indoor/outdoor camera that can work in either environment.

You may want to set up a security camera scorecard when you start to look at the deals from manufacturers such as Arlo, Blink, EZ-VIZ, Google Nest, Kasa, and more. Factors to consider in addition to indoor or outdoor placement are whether the camera will use wired or battery power, if they use sound or motion detection, whether or not they let you define detection zones, and if they store recorded video clips locally or in the cloud. Many security cameras include two-way audio so you can talk to visitors or warn off intruders. Video quality also matters, of course, but a camera that records 1080p HD is sufficient for most people. Few people need the higher 2K and 4K resolutions available with more expensive cameras. If the video footage is recorded in the cloud, find out if you can view clips for free, and for how long, or if you need to pay a subscription fee. Finally, most home security cameras connect to your home network, and you can see live videos or clips on a mobile app. Many also work with Amazon Echo or Google Assistant smart home systems so you can use voice commands to control the cameras and watch live video on smart home displays.

How much should you spend on a home security camera on Black Friday?

Whether you’re shopping for a single home security camera or an elaborate system, your budget matters, but the first step is to define why and what you want them for. You can buy a single Wi-Fi-connected security camera for $20 to $25 from Wyze, EZ-VIZ, or Blink for indoor use only $50 to $75 for outside applications where water and weather factor in. If you intend to set up comprehensive camera coverage outside with entry-way indoor cameras, all connected to a central station or hub, the price tag will grow to several hundred dollars to several thousand depending on the features and quantity you require and the brand you choose.

Continuous digital video recording capabilities add to the cost and then you need to consider whether to connect and subscribe to a 24-hour security service. If you want a home security camera system that’s fairly simple, totally wire-free cameras that run on rechargeable batteries are the easiest to install, inside or outside — you just have to recharge the batteries as needed, unless you buy a separate solar charger accessory. Especially with Black Friday sales, you reasonably purchase a three- to five-camera setup that is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistants for $200 to $350.

Are any Black Friday home security camera deals too good to be true?

Black Friday home security camera deals aren’t all the same. Retailers often try to clear their inventories during Black Friday, selling older, slower-moving products as well as the latest and greatest devices. Don’t assume that every Black Friday deal is a wonderful bargain without doing some research. Many retailers also use countdown timers and other devices to encourage buying but don’t take a chance if you’re not sure about the product.

Legitimate deals on security cameras abound during Black Friday and we search for the best deals constantly. Let Digital Trends do the searching for you and check out the highlighted best deals and features of the home security camera above. We do the same type of screening with Black Friday smart home deals.

Where to find the best home security camera sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has the greatest variety of Black Friday home security camera deals, with a great number of manufacturers, including Arlo, Y!, Zmodo, Kasa, Eufy, Heimvision, and EZ-VIZ. There are plenty of excellent deals. The new Blink Outdoor Wireless cameras are an especially good deal on Amazon.

Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy's Black Friday home security camera deals include a wide range of Arlo models and many other brands including Lorex.

Best Buy’s Black Friday home security camera deals include a wide range of Arlo models and many other brands including Lorex. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s Black Friday home security camera deals include Arlo, Google Nest, and EZ-VIZ single cameras and systems.

