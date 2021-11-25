Which robot vacuum should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is fast approaching, and some of the best Black Friday deals are already live — offering steep markdowns, bundles-a-plenty, and dozens of ways to save on today’s hottest gadgets. And with plenty of retailers shifting focus to online shopping, most of these savings can be netted straight from your living room couch.

In fact, Black Friday robot vacuum deals offer some of the best savings of the year, with a wide range of items receiving significant price cuts. Black Friday Roomba deals fall under this expansive umbrella and are one of the best smart home devices you can buy for your own home or generously gift to another. Offering a range of benefits, from automated cleaning and voice assistant controls to powerful suction and filtering, one thing is for sure — robot vacs are no longer niche.

With hundreds of models to choose from year-round, adding in the Black Friday savings only makes it harder to hone in on what vac you should commit to. Fortunately, we’re always watching for deals, and our money says that the iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy this Black Friday.

View robot vacuum deals at Amazon

View robot vacuum deals at Best Buy

View robot vacuum deals at Walmart

Which robot vacuum should you buy on Black Friday?

When it comes to premium performance, reliability, and features, nothing says “great robot vacuum” like Roomba. Long-recognized as the flagship name in automated bot cleaning, Roomba vacs are designed from the ground up to deliver the best cleaning experience through-and-through — from motors and brushes to super-intelligent companion apps.

iRobot Roomba i7+

For Black Friday, Roomba has discounted a number of its best models, but the greatest deal we’ve come across is Best Buy’s sale on the much-esteemed iRobot Roomba i7+. Normally selling for upwards of $800, you can find this top-tier vac at Best Buy for $599! That’s over $200 off, and it even includes the automatic Clean Base.

The Roomba i7+ is considered one of iRobot’s premium robot vacs, combining intelligent cleaning features and powerful automation tools to deliver one of the best vacs on the market. From an engineering standpoint, the i7+ is equipped with intuitive cameras and sensors that allow the bot to draw up detailed, multi-level cleaning maps of your home. These blueprints are then loaded into the Roomba app (for iOS and Android devices), allowing you to do things like choose rooms to spot-clean, designate no-go zones, and more.

Those same cams and sensors are also what the i7+ uses to navigate around your home, ensuring that every vacuum-friendly surface gets a thorough cleaning while avoiding things like walls and furniture. The i7+ is also a bagless vac and comes with a Clean Base charging station. When your i7+ is finished vacuuming, it will automatically return to the Clean Base to deposit all the dirt it picked up. It’s even smart enough to return to the charging dock if its battery is too low to continue cleaning.

Best of all, the i7+ is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to fire off vacuum-specific voice commands to the best smart speakers and displays in your home.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ typically sells for around $800, but for a limited time, buyers can take advantage of Best Buy’s incredible $599 Black Friday sale.

Want to learn more about our favorite Black Friday robot vac? Check out our full review of the iRobot Roomba i7+ here.

View Roomba i7+ Black Friday deals at Best Buy

View Roomba i7+ Black Friday deals at Amazon

View Roomba i7+ Black Friday deals at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 692

While there’s no Clean Base to be found here, the iRobot Roomba 692 is still an excellent Roomba vac and is one of the company’s few models that run less than $500. The best part? You can find the Roomba 692 on Amazon for only $199 — $100 off its normal selling price.

The 692 uses Roomba’s patented three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck away dirt and debris from hardwoods, tile, and the shaggiest of carpets. This, combined with dual multi-surface brushes, means there’s no chance of any debris hiding away in the nooks and crannies of your home. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this web-connected vac is also smart enough to learn your daily cleaning habits to build custom cleaning schedules.

With a runtime of 90 minutes, the iRobot Roomba 692 packs enough battery to tackle a full sweep of most floor-plans. Do keep in mind that there are no cameras on board, meaning the 692 can’t draw maps of your home and only relies on its sensors to adapt to the environment. That being said, this is still an excellent robot vacuum being offered for an unbeatable price in the Black Friday Roomba deals.

View Roomba 692 Black Friday Deals at Best Buy

View Roomba 692 Black Friday Deals at Amazon

View Roomba 692 Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations