SwitchBot, a company responsible for a variety of smart home gadgets, has officially launched its SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ in the U.S. and Europe. Featuring a design that’s half the size of traditional robot vacuums, it’s capable of maneuvering though tight spaces with ease.

Many robot vacuums struggle when it comes to cleaning under furniture, behind couches, or between the legs of chairs. The K10+ aims to eliminate those issues, with a diameter of just 248 millimeters. Compared to the 340 millimeters of the SwitchBot S1 Plus, that’s some impressive downsizing. Its decreased diameter makes it easy for the robot to navigate in confined spaces (such as under a desk or coffee table) without getting stuck and needing to be rescued.

SwitchBot claims the K10+ offers up to a 90% increase in cleaning coverage, as it will hit all the tight spaces missed by larger vacuums. Of course, your mileage will vary based on how much furniture is in your home — but there’s no doubt a smaller vacuum will be able to reach more nooks and crannies.

Despite its tiny footprint, the K10+ is still loaded with premium features. This includes a built-in dustbin reservoir that lasts around 70 days before needing to be emptied and the option to run it in a quiet mode that operates at just 48 decibels. Other great features include four different suction levels, the option to save up to 10 different maps, and support for voice commands via Alexa and other smart assistants.

One of the biggest selling points might be its low price, with the SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ available for just $500. There are a few trade-offs you’ll have to make with the K10+, the most notable of which is suction. Maxing out at just 2,500Pa, it’s well below the level of larger robots. The Ecovacs X2 Omni, for example, offers 8,000Pa, while the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra offers 6,000Pa. But if you’re looking for a robot that’ll easily navigate around dining room chairs or through a cramped living room, it’s certainly worth a closer look.

Trying to find the right robot vacuum for your home? Check out our guide to the best robot vacuums of 2023.

