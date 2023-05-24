Dyson, known for its cordless vacuums and other home cleaning products, is jumping back into the world of robot vacuums with the newly revealed Dyson 360 Vis Nav. The company’s previous endeavors into the robot vacuum market weren’t anything to write home about — but Dyson is looking to change that perception, as the 360 Vis Nav is said to be twice as powerful as any other robot vacuum currently available.

Dyson hasn’t released exact specs for the upcoming product (nor has a release date been announced), but the information shown off so far is plenty intriguing. For one, it’ll likely churn out at least 12,000 Pa of suction, a number far greater than any robot vacuum on the market (including the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra) and one that should provide cleaning prowess on par with Dyson’s cordless vacs.

It also boasts sensors that can accurately map the edges of each room, allowing it to redirect suction through a side actuator and successfully clean all the nooks and crannies of your home.

Other notable features of the 360 Vis Nav include a triple-action brush bar (which allows it to better clean all types of surfaces), a powerful suspension that lets it climb up to 21mm, and the ability to run for 50 minutes before returning to its dock.

There aren’t many details about the Dyson 360 Vis Nav’s dock, and it sounds like the vacuum won’t be able to empty itself after each run. The robot also won’t double as a mop — a feature that can be found on most high-end products. Dyson doesn’t seem to be concerned about the number of features on its robot and is instead aiming to create a robot vacuum that cleans floors better than the competition.

Recommended Videos

Along with the robot vacuum, Dyson also revealed a new air purifier, another cordless vacuum, and Dyson’s first wet vacuum cleaner.

Expect to learn more about pricing and release dates for all these products in the coming months. And if you’re looking for a robot vacuum that’s available right now, be sure to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations