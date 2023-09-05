 Skip to main content
Roborock is launching two affordable robot vacuums in October

Jon Bitner
By

Roborock revealed the Q5 Pro and Q8 Max robot vacuums during IFA 2023. Both are midrange products arriving in October. Alongside the two robovacs, Roborock also announced the Dyad Pro Combo stick vacuum and the Zeo One — an all-in-one washer/dryer combo.

The two robot vacuums are the most exciting of the four product announcements, as they make big improvements to the existing Roborock lineup while also carrying reasonable price tags. The Q5 Pro is billed as the “entry level” option for the Q Series, and it’s equipped with a DuoRoller Brush to eliminate hair tangles, supports up to 5,500 Pa of suction, and mops in the direction of your floor seams to optimize its cleaning performance.

The Roborock Q8 Nax next to a wall.
Roborock

Step up to the Q8 Max, and you’ll get all the features mentioned above, plus an obstacle avoidance system known as Reactive Tech. This is great for homes with pets or small children, as it’ll be able to bob and weave around any toys littering your floors.

If you prefer to clean by hand, consider taking a look at the Dyad Pro Combo, which is a convertible vacuum with several unique attachments to tackle all types of surfaces. You’ll also benefit from a staggering 17,000 Pa of suction and the ability to handle both wet and dry messes — making it a versatile companion for your floors.

The Dyad Pro Combo placed in its base next to a blue wall.
Roborock

Beyond vacuums, Roborock touched upon its upcoming Zeo One washer/dryer combo. Along with the ability to wash and dry your clothes, the Zeo One uses a self-cleaning system to eliminate lint (so you won’t have to do it by hand), uses moderate heat to ensure your delicates don’t shrink, and is highly customizable using the Roborock smartphone app.

The Q5 Pro starts at $430, while the Q8 Max starts at $600. The Dyad Pro Combo will cost $670 and also launch in October, while pricing and availability for the Zeo One has yet to be announced. Expect to hear more as we approach the launch date for all four products.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
