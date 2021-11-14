Should you buy a security camera on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is just around the corner, but unlike previous years, the Black Friday deals have already begun. The Black Friday shopping period started in October as part of an effort to keep crowds to a minimum in the ongoing pandemic, but that’s good news for shoppers. Now is a great time to buy a security camera, especially if you plan to do a lot of holiday shopping and want to combat porch piracy.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and the absolute best time to buy a security camera. If you’ve had your eye on a set of cameras, now is the time to pull the trigger. There are already quite a few major Black Friday security camera deals happening. For example, Amazon has a three-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras discounted from $250 to $170 in one of the best Blink Camera deals we’ve found so far.

Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have already kicked off their Black Friday sales — both online and in-store. These discounts are steep enough that you aren’t likely going to see bigger ones later in the month. Considering the as-yet unresolved supply chain issues, if you wait to buy, you might miss your chance. These problems also occurred last year, but will possibly be worse when it comes to electronics given the global chip shortage. Somewhere out there is a cargo ship full of microchips, but until it’s unloaded and distributed, certain products are going to be hard to find.

If you’re buying a security camera as a gift, waiting until the actual Black Friday means a good chance it won’t arrive in time for Christmas. If you’re planning to take advantage of these sales, shop smart and shop early. Don’t hold out for a “better” deal — chances are, you won’t find one.

Why buy a security camera

It may sound trite, but security cameras really do bring peace of mind when you’re away from home. They give you the ability to check on your personal space when you’re out and about. They are also a great way to keep an eye on pets or even elderly loved ones when you can’t be there all the time. For example, a camera pointed at your front door could tell you if you locked the door or not — or one pointed at your couch could let you see if your dog decided to nap on the furniture when he knows he isn’t allowed.

There are a host of different security cameras on the market for every price range, whether you’re looking for a budget-level model or you need a comprehensive system for the entire home. Security cameras aren’t limited to just systems that include professional monitoring; you can use your smart home hub, whether it’s Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or even HomeKit, to link up multiple cameras and view their feeds all in one place.

Security cameras aren’t just standalone devices, either. You can find cameras built into other smart home products that expand the functionality of the device. For example, the Google Nest Hub Max is both a smart home hub and a security camera in one. In that same vein, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is a robot vacuum with a security camera built-in — granted it’s not going to get a good view of an intruder’s face, but it can capture their footwear.

If you live in a small space, a camera that can pan and tilt a full 360 degrees might be the best option. A single device could cover the entire room — ideal for studio or one-bedroom apartments. On the other hand, a larger home might need multiple cameras mounted at key points throughout the home. You should also consider an outdoor security camera that includes color night vision for more detail in your livestream.

Ultimately, the need for a security camera boils down to safety. Online shopping is more prevalent than ever before, especially around the holiday season — but this also leads to an increase in porch piracy. Keep your home (and your deliveries!) safe from would-be thieves by scaring them off with a siren or a floodlight. Let push notifications keep you informed of activity around your home, whether you’re just inside the door or out getting an early start on your Christmas shopping.

