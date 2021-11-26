  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get double the length at half the cost on these smart LED strip lights today

John Velasco
By
Govee smart LED light strips on floor.

When shopping for smart LED light strips, you should pay extra attention to how much length you’ll have to work with, because the last thing you want is to realize you’re coming up short on decorating whatever it is you intend on adorning with an LED light strip.

That’s why you really need to know about this deal on Govee’s smart LED strip lights. While most LED strip lights are on average of 30 feet in length, Govee’s model is nearly double at an astounding 65 feet. If you’ve ever tried decorating a piece of furniture, say like your home office desk, you know how much coverage is needed to cover corners and edges properly. Best of all, this Black Friday deal brings down the cost to $25 — which is unbelievable given how most 30-foot options cost around the same.

We’ve detailed how Govee’s lights are affordable, making them perfect gifts for just about any occasion — as well as stocking stuffers! However, you’re getting incredible value because not only does this model offer support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but it also doesn’t require a separate bridge to connect with your home’s Wi-Fi network. That’s because Wi-Fi connectivity is already built-in, which means less clutter for your home.

With so much length to work with, you’ll have just enough to cover large spaces along your walls and even the biggest pieces of furniture. You could even fasten Govee’s 65-feet smart LED strip lights to your favorite television set for more ambiance in the living room. Seriously, there’s nothing like seeing your TV glowing on the wall! In addition, there are also plenty of dazzling color effects to choose from to really set the mood — while scheduling options can be set to automatically have it turned on/off.

The 65-foot Govee smart LED light strips are on sale right now through Amazon with a coupon that brings the price down from its normal $40 cost to $25. Need more options? Check out some of the other Black Friday deals happening today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

OLED vs. LED: Which kind of TV display is better?

OLED vs. LED – Which is Best?

The 92 best movies on Hulu right now

The cast of Vacation Friends.

The 54 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Luxo Jr. in The Pixar Story.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Is there a Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal today?

gifts for her dysonhair airwrap

You can’t afford to miss this Nest Thermostat Black Friday deal

The Nest Learning Thermostat mounted on the wall.

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today — but hurry!

lenovo legion laptops

The first Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is here — but hurry!

Back of the Pixel 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal drops price to $200

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.

Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals are here — From $45

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 2021.

This is the only Black Friday iMac deal worth buying today — but hurry!

apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 03

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

acer chromebook spin 713 review 6