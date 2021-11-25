Black Friday deals are flying, and Instant Pot pressure cookers are often one of the hottest sellers. These 9-in-1 pressure cookers can whip up a meal in a fraction of the time you’re used to. The lineup of Instant Pots available is extensive, though. How do you find the best one? Lucky for you we’re weeding through the deals and the tech to find the best picks for you.

Which Instant Pot should you buy on Black Friday?

Instant Pots are a great way to streamline your cooking and cover a lot of ground without needing multiple appliances. Not only does pressure cooking reduce cooking time in many instances, it also draws less power, which can save you on your electrical bill if you’re firing up the stove every night. There are loads of Instant Pot Black Friday deals, but these are some of our favorites.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart is the happy medium of the Instant Pot family. It’s a step up from the entry-level Duo set, and sits dab smack between 3- and 8-quart capacities. Fresh redesigns have updated the pressure release switch and the lid release, plus the handle has been designed to hold the lid. That last feature is especially helpful in an active kitchen with little counter space.

Instant Pot Pro Plus

The Pro Plus is the top-of-the-line Instant Pot pressure cooker. It was only announced a few weeks ago, but boasts Instant Pot’s return to Bluetooth remote control, placing it squarely in the smart-home category. Armed with the mobile app, you can peruse recipes and beam their instructions directly to the Instant Pot Pro Plus. The usual settings like slow cooking, making yogurt, and sous vide are all there, plus a canning option, which is only available on one other Instant Pot model.

Instant Pot Duo 3-Quart

At the entry level of the Instant Pot lineup is the Duo 3-Quart. This model includes all of the major features, like settings for cooking rice, sauteeing, and slow cooking. The extra bells and whistles on the other models are nice, but not strictly necessary. This is a great pick for a one-person living arrangement. Snag this one for the student on the way to college and needing to be able to cook up dinner with minimal counter space. Even beyond Black Friday, the Instant Pot Duo 3-Quart is incredibly affordable. Throw any discounts on top of it, and it’s a no-brainer.

