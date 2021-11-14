Should you buy an Instant Pot on Black Friday 2021?

Should you buy an Instant Pot on Black Friday? Heck yeah, you should. Black Friday is one of the best times to purchase an Instant Pot. Not only will you see the best prices of the year on Instant Pot, but you also can get a head start on your holiday cooking if you buy one for a gift and one for yourself. With an Instant Pot in your kitchen, you save time and money this holiday season. Who wouldn’t want to do that?







Black Friday is the best time to buy an Instant Pot but shop early deals

The one item you can count on being discounted for Black Friday is the Instant Pot. Every year, the major retailers slap some crazy low prices on this must-have kitchen appliance. Buy one for your kitchen or splurge and buy one for a friend or family member. We guarantee they won’t be disappointed. One of the best Instant Pot models is the Duo Plus. The Duo Plus’s 8-quart capacity is large enough to fit a whole turkey or ham but small enough to handle quick-cooking items like rice or ramen. It is affordable with MSRP prices as low as $139, but right now, you can save $20 while it is on sale at Amazon. You also can snag an 8-piece accessory kit for almost half-price at Walmart.

Supply chain issues and the chipset shortage may affect availability this holiday shopping season, so the time to buy is now. We recommend doing your holiday shopping right away. Take advantage of any early best Black Friday deals. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have already kicked off their official Black Friday sales and they’re covered by price guarantees, so there’s no harm in shopping now.

Sales right now are exceptional, so we may expect to see only modest discounts going forward. Yes, prices may go down a little bit as we get closer to the end of the year, but so will inventory. You may find an Instant Pot at a great price, but it likely won’t be available in time for holidays. Shop the Black Friday Instant Pot deals now and get your gifts while you can. What are a few extra bucks off if the item does not arrive in time?

Why buy an Instant Pot

An Instant Pot will transform the way you cook your food. You can cook your food almost instantaneously. How is this fast-cooking possible? Under the hood, the Instant Pot essentially is a pressure cooker modernized for today’s busy lifestyle.

The Instant Pot takes the pain out of pressure cooking with pre-programmed settings for everything from meat to yogurt. Drop in your food, close the lid and pick your setting. That’s all there is to it. Curious about how long your meal will take? The Instant Pots also have an LCD that lets you monitor the stage and duration of the cooking. You’ll know exactly when your food will be done so you can get your table ready and your family together for mealtime.

Even if you don’t plan on using an Instant Pot daily, they are fantastic to have in your kitchen. You are going to have those busy days when you don’t have time to cook. Instead of doing take-out, fire up the Instant Pot and serve a home-cooked meal. Your family and your finances will thank you.

