Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2020: Duo 6, Duo Plus, Duo Nova

Instant Pot redefined home cooking for many people with its line of multifunctional, pressure cooker-based countertop appliances. Instant Pots are always among the most popular items during big sales, and this year’s Black Friday deals are already here. Walmart and Best Buy are already advertising Black Friday deals, with price protection through the official Black Friday, which falls the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon has not revealed its Black Friday sales at this time, but it offers great discounts in its Holiday Dash Deals. We scoured those merchants and will continue to showcase the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals right here.

Best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

How to choose an Instant Pot during Black Friday

With the wide range of deals to choose from, how do you know which of the best Instant Pots you should buy? You can start with this link to researching What Is an Instant Pot?. Follow up with reading our experts advice on Which Instant Pot Should You Buy?. The first consideration should be what size to buy because that decision can eliminate some models. Instant Pots are available in three sizes. Three-quart models, sometimes called Minis, are typically considered the right size for one, two, or, possibly, three people. The 6-quart Instant Pots, which are the most popular by far, are suitable for most families and are the size for three to five people. If you have a large family or regularly cook for a group of six people or more, an 8-quart Instant Pot model is your best choice.

When you know the size Instant Pot you want, it makes sense to consider the various models. There are feature updates in newer Instant Pot generations, but the more significant difference is in the number of cooking functions. Instant Pots have at least six or seven functions, which means, at a minimum, any Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and warmer, as well as for sautéing. Other models, which increase in price, have seven to eleven functions, with added capabilities as yogurt making, cake making, sterilizing, and even air frying. Unless you’re looking for a specific cooking function not included in the basic models, such as sous vide cooking with the Instant Pot Max, most home cooks will get a lot of use from a basic model such as the Instant Pot Duo 60. We can also suggest the best Instant Pot recipes you can make right now, as soon as you select and buy one.

Where to Find the best Instant Pot sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering steep discounts on more than a half dozen Instant Pot models. You’ll find good deals on the Instant Pot Duo, Duo Nova, Duo Plus, and Duo Mini models.

Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a sale on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart model, which is a good choice for most families.

Walmart Black Friday: Walmart's Black Friday Instant Pot deals currently feature seven models, including an Instant Pot Duo 6 Mickey Mouse Disney Edition.

