Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2020: Duo 6, Duo Plus, Duo Nova

By

Instant Pot redefined home cooking for many people with its line of multifunctional, pressure cooker-based countertop appliances. Instant Pots are always among the most popular items during big sales, and this year’s Black Friday deals are already here. Walmart and Best Buy are already advertising Black Friday deals, with price protection through the official Black Friday, which falls the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon has not revealed its Black Friday sales at this time, but it offers great discounts in its Holiday Dash Deals. We scoured those merchants and will continue to showcase the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals right here.

Best Black Friday Instant Pot deals
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Lux 6-Quart Blue

$59 $80
The Instant Pot Lux acts as 6 appliances in one -- pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer. It saves time, and makes cooking so much easier.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

$79 $150
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$120 $130
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon
The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60

$69 $99
The Instant Pot Lux 60 is a 6-quart multifunctional pressure cooker with 12 cooking programs -- pressure cook, slow cook, saute, keep warm, and more. This model has a floral design.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$49 $100
Enjoy better home cooking with less cleanup with this Instant Pot. This model carries the functions of nine appliances and whips up food in a fraction of the time it usually takes.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$106 $120
Renewed Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart multicookerb acked by Amazon, professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned.
Buy at Amazon
Instant Pot 6/8-Qt. Steamer Baskets

$23 $30
Doubling as both strainers and steamers, this pair of mesh steamer baskets is perfect for any 6- or 8-qt. Instant Pot, lessening the mess of cooking while making it so much easier.
Buy at Amazon
8-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$99 $150
Large-family-sized 8-quart Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 multicooker with 14 one-touch programs to pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, cook rice, make yogurt, and warm food.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot - Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker

$60 $100
Be the hero of your family's kitchen with a device that will cook almost anything easily and in record time.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an Instant Pot during Black Friday

With the wide range of deals to choose from, how do you know which of the best Instant Pots you should buy? You can start with this link to researching What Is an Instant Pot?. Follow up with reading our experts advice on Which Instant Pot Should You Buy?. The first consideration should be what size to buy because that decision can eliminate some models. Instant Pots are available in three sizes. Three-quart models, sometimes called Minis, are typically considered the right size for one, two, or, possibly, three people. The 6-quart Instant Pots, which are the most popular by far, are suitable for most families and are the size for three to five people. If you have a large family or regularly cook for a group of six people or more, an 8-quart Instant Pot model is your best choice.

When you know the size Instant Pot you want, it makes sense to consider the various models. There are feature updates in newer Instant Pot generations, but the more significant difference is in the number of cooking functions. Instant Pots have at least six or seven functions, which means, at a minimum, any Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and warmer, as well as for sautéing. Other models, which increase in price, have seven to eleven functions, with added capabilities as yogurt making, cake making, sterilizing, and even air frying. Unless you’re looking for a specific cooking function not included in the basic models, such as sous vide cooking with the Instant Pot Max, most home cooks will get a lot of use from a basic model such as the Instant Pot Duo 60. We can also suggest the best Instant Pot recipes you can make right now, as soon as you select and buy one.

Where to Find the best Instant Pot sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering steep discounts on more than a half dozen Instant Pot models. You’ll find good deals on the Instant Pot Duo, Duo Nova, Duo Plus, and Duo Mini models.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a sale on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart model, which is a good choice for most families.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s Black Friday Instant Pot deals currently feature seven models, including an Instant Pot Duo 6 Mickey Mouse Disney Edition.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

