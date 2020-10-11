Prime Day might not officially start until the 13th, but Amazon has already begun to drop some deals ahead of time. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL has been reduced in price by a whopping $180 — a Prime Day Deal that isn’t likely to be beaten by any other retailer this year.

The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL makes it easy to cook delicious food with almost none of the oil. The fat removal technology helps cut down on the amount of excess fat in your food, removing it entirely from the meal so that you can enjoy the taste of fried foods with fewer of the unhealthy parts. The fat is gathered at the bottom of the air fryer and can just be poured out when you have finished cooking your meal.

The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL has a 3-pound/4-quart capacity, allowing you to prepare dinners for up to six people at a time. You can fit an entire chicken or two bags of frozen French fries inside the appliance, and the results will be just as tender and crispy as if you deep-fried the food. There is almost no warm-up time and food cooks as much as four times faster than a traditional oven.

In addition to air frying, you can bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast food all in this one appliance. It helps cut down on the number of other kitchen accessories you might need, making it a great choice for someone with a small or cluttered apartment. The Philips Airfryer XXL is also dishwasher safe, so there is no need to go through a long disassembly process after every meal just to clean the fryer.

Amazon has dropped the price from $350 to $170 for a total savings of $180. This is a fantastic deal and one that isn’t likely to be beaten by any other retailer anytime soon. Amazon is also offering free one-day delivery on this appliance. If you’ve had your eye on an air fryer, now is your chance to move. A Prime Day smart home deal like this will likely sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate too long before pulling the trigger.

