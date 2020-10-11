Early Prime Day Deal: Save $200 on the latest Apple iPhone XR

With Prime Day right around the corner on October 13, you probably can’t wait for all the fantastic Prime Day deals coming your way. If you’re on the lookout for a new iPad or iPhone, there are bound to be some amazing Prime Day Apple deals, and we’ll be sharing them with you once they land. In the meantime, if you’ve been eyeing the iPhone XR, we’ve got some great news — Amazon is offering $200 off the iPhone XR, now available for $399 down from $600. This is easily one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals, and possibly even iPhone deals as a whole, we’ll see this year.

We can’t say enough positive things about the iPhone XR — from its all-day battery life to its gorgeous color and its perfect size. With its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, it’s slightly smaller than the XS Max and a bit bigger than the XS — the ideal size for one-handed texting or swiping. Amazon is offering it in red, and the striking color helps mask any fingerprints on the back, as well as being eye-catching. This is Apple’s first single-lens camera phone, but the 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization offers nearly zero shutter lag, giving crisp, well-exposed photos with vivid colors — and it’s great in low-light environments too.

You won’t need to worry about constantly charging the XR either, as the 2,942mAh battery easily has enough juice for a full day, perhaps even lasting into the next day if you forget to charge it. Speaking of charging, there’s support for fast charging and wireless charging, so you have plenty of options. The iPhone XR deal on Amazon is locked to the Simple Mobile network, and you can choose from a variety of plans to suit your needs, with no activation fees and no credit checks required. You’ll receive a Simple Mobile SIM kit with full instructions and everything you need to get up and running.

With $200 off the iPhone XR, bringing the price down to just $399, this is the time to bag yourself a bargain if you’re looking for an iPhone that offers day-long battery life, a fantastic camera, and excellent value for money. You’ll need to move quickly though, as this deal is likely to be ending soon.

