Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2019: The lowest prices on Apple’s smartphones

By

Black Friday is right around the corner, meaning it’s time to start thinking about the types of deals you’ll be looking for. We’re expecting a ton of deals on laptops, headphones, gaming devices, and, of course, iPhones.

There will likely be a range of Black Friday deals on a number of iPhone models, making the event a great time to buy an iPhone. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday iPhone deals. Alternatively, if you can check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday deals.

apple iphone upgrade program how does it work 11 pro max hands on comparision feature image
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Black Friday iPhone deals to expect

We’re expecting a number of different iPhone deals to go on sale for Black Friday, so whether you’re looking for the flagship iPhone 11 Pro, or a more affordable device like the iPhone 8, there should be a deal going for your needs.

Because of the recent release of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it may be easiest to find deals on last-generation phones like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. If you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest model but still want something relatively powerful, then there will likely be a great deal going for you.

Older models should get discounts, too. The iPhone 8 may have been released in 2017, but it’s still a pretty powerful phone. It doesn’t have an edge-to-edge display, but it still shares many of the specifications that you’ll find in the higher-end iPhone X, so its a great device for those that want decent performance and don’t necessarily care about the latest and greatest design.

While the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were just released, they still may get some discounts, so if you want the latest iPhone but don’t like the high price tags, it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Black Friday iPhone deals we saw last year

Last year, the groundbreaking iPhone X was a year old, and it got some pretty impressive discounts for Black Friday. Notably, Walmart was giving away a $400 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus — which means that the phones were essentially $400 off for those who shopped frequently at Walmart.

Of course, last year’s new iPhone models were pretty discounted, too. The iPhone XR was the most often discounted. Verizon, for example, was offering a free iPhone XR to those who purchased an iPhone. Walmart had some deals for new iPhone models, too. The retailer was offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, which is pretty impressive. Last but not least, Best Buy discounted the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max for $150 off.

iPhone deals going on right now

You don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on the iPhone. There are some great iPhone deals going right now — here’s a list of some of the best.

Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Unlocked GSM - Space Gray (Renewed)

$155
Expires soon
Available for AT&T and T-Mobile this iPhone 6S is less than $200. It really doesn't get any better than this.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 128GB Fully Unlocked -Black (Renewed)

$265 $600
Expires soon
This iPhone 7 is fully unlocked so it can be used with any phone network. All renewed products are inspected and guaranteed plus a 90-day refund period.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$317 $550
Expires soon
Amazon usually has a bunch on sale on renewed iPhones, and the pick of the litter is the 64GB iPhone 8.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$325 $550
Expires soon
The iPhone 8 may be two years of already but it's still a sold smartphone up till now. Score a renewed 64GB version on Amazon for below $400.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$325 $550
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone 8 may be two years old already, but it remains a solid iPhone up to this day. If you want to save money, then check this deal we found for an Amazon-renewed version.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Silver - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$440 $600
Expires soon
Under the hood, the iPhone 8 Plus isn’t radically different than the iPhone X. It also performs similarly when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$557 $750
Expires soon
iPhones can get pricey, but if you don't mind buying a renewed model, you can save quite a bit of money. Case in point is this renewed iPhone XR deal we found on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple-Certified Refurbished iPhone X 64GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)

$679 $899
Expires soon
This renewed iPhone deal we found can save you a little extra cash on the iPhone X you’ve been dreaming of.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone X 256GB Unlocked Phone - Space Gray (Renewed)

$640 $850
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone X is still a great phone if you're planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem. You can score an Amazon-renewed unlocked version today with over $200 in savings.
Buy at Amazon
