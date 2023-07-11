 Skip to main content
Don’t miss these Prime Day air fryer deals, from just $20

With Prime Day deals in full swing today, among the best Prime Day smart home deals are a huge variety of air fryers to take advantage of. The best air fryers can be a welcome addition to the smart home, particularly if the household could use a quick, easy way to prepare meals. If you’re looking to spend a few extra bucks after landing one of the best smart kitchen appliances this Prime Day, look no further than an air fryer. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day air fryer deals available — all you have to do is read onward for details on the right one for you.

Our favorite Prime Day air fryer deal

Bella Pro Series - 2-quart analog air fryer on a counter with several dishes of cooked food.

Bella’s Pro Series of air fryers revolutionize cooking with high performance circular heat technology. This is a much cleaner and healthier alternative to frying food with oil, and it can even be a tastier option. Air frying circulates heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food, and this two-quart Bella Pro Series model utilizes a 1,200-watt heating system, which is so powerful that the air fryer requires no preheating whatsoever.

This two-quart model is a good air fryer for singles and small families. Like all of the best air fryers, it’s made to set on the countertop, but its smaller footprint keeps it from taking up the space you would need for larger air fryers. And despite its smaller size, it’s capable of preparing up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time. It also has different ways of preparing a meal, from air frying to broiling and from baking to roasting. It even has a reheat option that’s good for yesterday’s leftovers.

Despite its incredibly low price, the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer is pretty versatile. It has an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 175-degrees to 400-degrees. This can accommodate a variety of recipes. It also has an automatic shutoff timer that turns the air fryer off after 60 minutes for safety. With this super low Prime Day price, the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer is one that should be considered by everyone with a little counter space to spare or a meal to prepare.

More Prime Day air fryer deals we love

