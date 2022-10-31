 Skip to main content
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal

If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, here’s an offer from among Amazon’s OLED TV deals that may be too good for you to ignore — a 14% discount for the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV that brings its price down by $95 to a more affordable $570, from its original price of $665. There’s no telling when the price cut will end though, so if you think this OLED TV will look amazing in your living room, you should act fast and make the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV

The LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV features a 48-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s powered by LG’s a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, which automatically adjusts the TV’s settings with AI Picture and AI Sound, and enables AI 4K Upscaling that improves the quality of the HD content that you watch. Like the best TVs, it’s a smart TV that runs on LG’s webOS that’s compatible with all the popular streaming services, and with LG’s ThinQ platform, you can use voice commands to operate the OLED TV through digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Between OLED and QLED TVs, you’ll want to go for an OLED TV, which doesn’t need a backlight because each pixel is a tiny LED light. This allows for superb black levels that QLED TVs will never be able to achieve, with OLED TV’s other advantages including superior response time and refresh rate, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better overall eye comfort. You’ll enjoy all these benefits with the LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, which also comes with the Game Optimizer feature that provides easy access to all the settings for playing video games.

Amazon, a reliable source of 4K TV deals, brought the price of the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV down to $570 through a $95 discount on its sticker price of $665. The OLED TV is the perfect addition to any home theater setup, and an even more attractive option because of the 14% price reduction. A lot of shoppers will think the same thing, so before stock runs out or the offer expires, finalize your purchase for the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV.

