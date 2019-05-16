Digital Trends
Josh Levenson
By
There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Best Buy has slashed $50 off one of LG’s most popular 50-inch models — making it the cheapest top-brand television of that size on the retailer’s shelves right now.

At the reduced price of $300, the 50-inch LG UK6090PUA is one of the best budget 4K TVs on the market, with an LED screen that’s crisp, sharp, and has fantastic viewing angles, and an upscale engine that can spin HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

So, what’s the difference between the $300 UK6090PUA and the $400 UM7300PUA? Well, there’s no voice control on the former and it doesn’t work with Google Assistant. But that’s about all that’s different, save for some minor cosmetic changes.

That’s right — the UK6090PUA is still equipped with the firm’s WebOS smart software, which is home to a number of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. It also has three HDMI slots, two USBs, and Wi-Fi.

There’s no denying the fact that $300 is still a lot of money. That’s why Best Buy is offering customers the option to split the cost over a six-month period as part of an interest-free financing agreement, coming out at a thriftier $50 per month.

If you’re after something a little larger than the 50-inch TV on offer, check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now — the standouts are a 55-inch curved Samsung for $600, a 65-inch LG for $650, and a 70-inch Vizio for $760.

But those on a strict budget should look no further than the 50-inch LG UK6090PUA. It has a futuristic design, a ton of useful features, and it’s equipped for the impending 4K revolution (even if it’s not set to include Game of Thrones).

Still not sold? Take a look at our TV buying guide. It will bring you up to speed on all the latest from the TV world, and help you find a TV that’s in line with your specific requirements, factoring in the space you have available and your budget.

Bargain hunters searching for more fantastic deals should head over to our running list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d recommend bookmarking it for easy access.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

