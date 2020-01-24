South Korean tech giant LG is an outstanding TV brand mostly known for its OLED display, but the company has also been promoting a stellar screen tech called NanoCell. OLED’s forte is in offering deeper blacks and enhanced contrast along with better viewing angles and more efficient energy consumption. NanoCell, on the other hand, delivers a stunning visual experience by using nanoparticles to enhance color purity.

LG’s OLED and NanoCell offerings are some excellent picks when it comes to television picture performance. We scoured Amazon and sniffed out two LG 4K TVs that are currently enjoying price cuts of up to $503 off. See your entertainment as they are meant to be seen by hopping on these massive TV deals.

55-Inch LG OLED 4K TV, C9 Series — $1,497 ($503 off)

If you’ve got the cash to splash out on some buttery picture performance, you might want to consider going for an OLED panel. The C9 series is just one of the many LG models to offer today’s superior display innovation called OLED. This technology works by using the power of 8.3 million individually lit pixels to deliver infinite contrast and perfect blacks, resulting in incredible shadow details in the darkest scenes. This TV also boasts the a9 Gen 2 intelligent processor which brings images, action, and color to new life.

Serious audio-visual power is also assured thanks to the cinema-standard Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These advanced technologies optimize the picture and sound for a spectacular and more realistic experience in every scene. Visuals look exceptionally vivid, while the audio seems to flow around you. If you’re into PC gaming, you’ll also appreciate its Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Simply hook up this LG 4K TV to your system for smooth gameplay and mesmerizing picture quality.

LG kicked things up a notch in the smart arena as well by giving the C9 series support for virtual assistants Google Assistant and Alexa. This allows you to easily look up for entertainment or control your entire smart home ecosystem just by using your voice. Sharing of content directly from your Apple device directly to the big screen is also possible with the TV’s AirPlay 2.

Elevate your home viewing experience to a whole new level of clarity, vibrancy, and richness by getting your hands on the LG C9 series. The 55-inch variant is currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $1,497, leaving you with a hefty savings of $503.

BUY NOW

65-Inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, Nano 8 Series — $797 ($402 off)

A true 4K unit, the Nano 8 series promises clear and crisp images that are four times the resolution of Full HD 1080p. But what makes it a step up from regular 4K TVs is its Nano Color technology, which promises improved color vibrancy and image clarity. Extremely tiny particles absorb unwanted light wavelengths, further enhancing the purity of reds, blues, and greens displayed on the screen.

In addition to its NanoCell technology, this LG 4K TV also packs a quad-core processor that is responsible for the overall upscaling of picture quality. It improves images and action, reduces distracting video noise and motion blur, enhances sharpness, and portrays colors more precisely. A local dimming feature is also available to further refine contrast quality and black levels.

Similar to the C9 series, the Nano 8 comes with the LG ThinQ A.I. that integrates the smart functionalities of Google Assistant and Alexa. This makes it more convenient for you to search for content to watch as well as control the TV and other compatible devices. With built-in AirPlay 2, you will also be able to cast anything from your iPhone or MacBook directly to the TV.

Experience the magic of NanoCell by getting your hands on the LG Nano 8 series. Its 65-inch variant can be yours at a sale price of $797 on Amazon. That’s a tidy savings of $402.

BUY NOW

Looking for more options other than LG 4K TVs? Visit our TV buying guide if you’re still undecided about what TV to get. Also, be sure to check out our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on 4K TVs and other premium tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations