4K TVs are getting better and better every year, making it easier than ever to enjoy a cinema-like visual experience in the comfort of your home. And with the Labor Day sales just around the corner, now’s the best time to score a discounted 4K TV. Walmart currently has the LG 55-inch 8 Series 4K HDR NanoCell TV SM8600 (2019 model) on sale, slashing its price from $1,000 to just $797.

If you find $797 a little too steep, don’t worry. Walmart partnered with financing company Affirm to give customers the option to split that cost over a 12-month period, amounting to a more manageable $78 per month.

What sets the SM8600 apart from the competition is its Nano Display technology (Nano Color and Nano Accuracy). This enables the TV to bring a spectrum of over a billion rich and stunning colors and to deliver greater color accuracy at wide viewing angles. At its core is a powerful and intelligent processor called a7 Gen 2, which is responsible for enhancing content in terms of images, action, and color. The TV also comes with a TruMotion 240 refresh rate for smooth action on fast-moving content and the HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for multi-format HDR support.

LG also equipped this unit with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These advanced technologies are capable of elevating picture and sound quality for a spectacular and more lifelike experience in every scene. The visuals are vivid and powerful, while the audio seems to flow around you. Contrast and black levels are enhanced as well, all thanks to the TV’s local backlight dimming feature.

The 8 Series is integrated with A.I. technology called ThinQ. Through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can use voice commands to control the TV and even connected smart home devices. Searching content is also easy, with support for streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, and Sling.

Indulge in your favorite entertainment with the LG 55-inch 8 Series 4K HDR NanoCell TV SM8600 (2019 model). Customers on Walmart have a lot of good things to say about it, which all add up to an impressive score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Order yours today for only $797 instead of its usual $1,000 price tag.

