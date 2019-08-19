Share

Upgrade your movie experience at home by getting your hands on a quality big screen such as the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (UM7300). Walmart is running an unmissable deal on the 2019 model which lets you in on 33% worth of savings. Normally $700, you can score this 4K TV for only $467. If that’s a little steep, you may opt to spread the cost over a 12-month period which boils down to a more manageable $46 per month.

The LG UM7300 comes with a stunning array of technologies that promises cinema-like visuals and audio. It’s also loaded with a bunch of convenient connectivity options and smart functionalities that make it a joy to use.

BUY NOW

This 4K TV is powered by a picture-enhancing quad-core processor that is responsible for improving action and images, reducing distracting noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness, and portraying accurate colors. Its screen offers four times the resolution (3,840 x 2,160) of Full HD and has support for various 4K Active HDR formats, such as HDR10 and HLG. It also has an advanced tone mapping technology that optimizes picture scene by scene, an IPS panel for a wide viewing angle, and virtual surround sound for immersive entertainment. All these features add up to deliver stunning visuals and audio on your movies, TV shows, or games.

Integrated with multiple artificial intelligence such as the LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Intelligent Voice Recognition, the TV can be operated just by using your voice. There’s also an included Magic Remote that you can use for voice commands and mouse controls. An Ethernet input, an HDMI input, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, smartphone connectivity, AirPlay 2 and other connectivity options are available should you wish to link your device to the TV. The TV also has access to multiple streaming services — including Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu – which is perfect if you love watching streaming content.

Enjoy 4K capabilities, high-dynamic ranges, and a pack of TV smarts without hurting your wallet. Get the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (UM7300) today on Walmart at a discounted price of $467.

Looking for more savings? Head over our curated deals page for more discounts on 4K TVs. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.