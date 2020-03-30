When life gets too stressful, what you need is something to help you relax. What better way to take your mind off the hardships of real life than by bingeing your favorite movies and shows? Whether you’re looking to set up a new home theater or upgrading an existing one — all while remaining on a budget — you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the web and come up with four awesome 4K TV deals to take your viewing experience to a whole new level. With incredible 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and Vizio, you can send your mind to cloud nine for as low as $300.

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $300, was $320

The first 4K TV on our list already offers incredible value at its retail price, but even more so when it’s discounted for $20 less. The TCL 4 Series 4K TV is the most affordable option, but by no means is it “cheap.” With a 55-inch display, it can fit comfortably in any casual home entertainment setup without taking up too much space while still providing ample viewing real estate.

It comes in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution to display images in their best possible quality. Coupled with its HDR10, you’re getting beautiful colors and vivid detail for whatever you’re watching without missing a pixel. You’re also getting excellent contrast when it comes to color vibrancy, but you’re limited to positioning directly in front of the TV — otherwise you lose picture quality. So long as you refrain from sitting at too wide a viewing angle, though, you shouldn’t have any problems. Once you’ve experienced the magic of a 4K TV like this for the first time, you’ll never want to go back to regular Full HD 1080p TVs again. However, it doesn’t do very well in bright settings and can be a bit hard to watch from because of this. This isn’t a major problem though and can easily be accommodated.

If you’ll be watching something that isn’t natively 4K resolution, then you’ll be glad to know that the TCL 4 Series can upscale various media to 4K resolution. This way, you don’t need to worry about resolution anymore as you can watch most if not all your favorite shows at their fullest potential. The TV also comes with two Dolby Digital 8W speakers, so if you don’t want to splurge on external speakers, then you can use the built-in sound system without a fuss. The TCL 4 Series 4K TV also has a wide range of streaming services to keep you entertained for days on end with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, Disney+, and so much more. If the 55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV ticks all your boxes, you can find it on sale on Best Buy for only $300, $20 off its retail price.

58-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $380, was $430

The Samsung NU6900 is a bit of a price jump from the TCL 4 Series 4K TV, but its quality also sees a drastic increase from the latter. The 58-inch screen is still able to fit in most home theater setups and offers better visual quality, but for those who can’t afford to squeeze out the extra inches, you’ll have to stick to the TCL 4 Series. If you’ve got the space and are willing to spend a little more, then the 58-inch Samsung NU69004K TV won’t disappoint.

The 3,840 x 2,160 resolution displays images in incredible quality with every pixel smoothly compacted to create a breathtaking view of whatever you’re watching. Where it stands out from the other 4K TVs on this list is with its unique PurColor technology that pushes color quality further than some TVs of the same build can dare to achieve. The TV also has its own contrast enhancers, so you’ll be sure to get rich blacks and sharp, lifelike details in every frame, allowing you to get fully immersed in whatever’s displayed on-screen. And as if that wasn’t enough, the pre-built HDR10+ technology transforms your incredible frame-by-frame experience into a visual masterpiece. The only problem is that the viewing angles aren’t as wide as they could be, but they’re expansive enough to be able to cover a sufficiently large area, no problem.

For the optimal viewing experience, any movies or TV shows that aren’t natively 4K resolution are also upscaled to let you enjoy any HD media better than what a cinema can deliver. The Samsung NU6900 4K TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands in place of a remote control to get the most out of your TV without having to move a muscle. The TV comes with two 10W speakers, so you won’t need an external sound system to get the optimal audio-visual viewing experience. If you want to watch movies or TV shows online, you can browse through the available selection including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. This 58-inch Samsung Series is currently on sale on Best Buy for just $380.

60-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $400, was $500

If you’re willing to spend an extra $20, you can take your entertainment setup a step further with the 60-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV. It doesn’t offer much that the NU6900 doesn’t beyond screen size, but the extra two inches and few key differences can go a long way when it comes to cinematic output.

The LG UM6900PUA 4K TV’s 3,840 x 2,160 resolution renders images in superb quality, and coupled with its HDR10, you’re getting crystal clear visuals without a hitch. Plus, with advanced color and dynamic HDR tone mapping, every shade and hue is as sensational as it gets with near-perfect color accuracy. You’re also getting practically no motion blurring or video noise with its built-in reductive technology so that you don’t miss out on any of the fine details. Now, the biggest difference this LG 4K TV has with the Samsung Series 6 is that while the latter uses a VA display, this one boasts an IPS display. What this means is that in exchange for a weaker contrast, you’re getting boosted color accuracy and the widest viewing angles available. This allows you to position the TV any which way, and you’ll get the same view from every angle without suffering from desaturation.

As with all the other 4K TVs on our list, the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV is also fully equipped with 4K upscaling technology to enhance regular Full HD videos to let you enjoy your favorite shows just as the director intended. If you have an Apple HomeKit, you can connect this TV to your network and use Siri as you would any other compatible device in your household for your convenience. You also have the pick of the litter in terms of streaming services available with choices ranging from Netflix to Showtime and all that jazz. If you can afford to make the $20 jump from the Samsung NU6900, you definitely won’t regret taking the leap of faith with LG’s UM6900PUA 4K TV for only $400 on Best Buy — a whole $100 in savings.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

Rounding out our list with the best value for its price is Vizio’s 65-inch V-Series 4K TV. Its cost is marginally higher when compared to the other options, but when you look at what it offers, you’re getting exactly what you’ll be paying for — premium. quality The 65-inch display is at the upper end of the size spectrum, making it an exceptional choice if you want a relatively large screen for your entertainment setup.

The 4K TV uses the standard 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for world-class visuals that you won’t get with generic Full HD TVs. Even with the largest screen on our list, you still won’t find any pixelation or graphical inconsistencies that you might otherwise encounter in a 32-inch monitor pumping out 1080p resolution. You never have to worry about being taken out of your immersion by damaged images. And unlike the other 4K TVs’ quad-core processors, the Vizio V-Series uses an octa-core processor for maximum speed and no lag when exploring its menus and content catalogs. With an IPS display and Dolby Vision HDR together, you’re also getting picture-perfect quality with world-class colors and photorealistic detail. You can also enjoy the privilege of wide viewing angles. If you have a relatively spacious or wide entertainment setup, then this is the perfect TV.

It’s also compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, so you can forego the remote control and manipulate the TV and whatever devices are also connected to it with simple voice commands. The Vizio V-Series also features two 8W Dolby Studio Sound speakers for the total cinematic package. In terms of streaming services, you have the option to browse Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube’s enormous selection of videos, movies, and TV shows. The built-in HLG also makes viewing TV broadcasts as vivid as any 4K movie, so you never have to settle for less. If you want to complete your home theater with world-class quality and quantity, then the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is your best bet. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for just $470.

Check out our curated deals page for more great deals to improve your home theater setup, including soundbar deals.

