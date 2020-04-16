Quick! These LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio 4K TVs are all on sale for less than $500

Not willing to spend more than $500 on a 4K TV but still want a better-than-average viewing experience? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured Best Buy and found these excellent 4K TV deals that won’t break the bank. Save as much as $50 when you get TCL 4 Series, LG UM6910PUC, Samsung NU6080, and Vizio V-Series 4K TVs today.

50-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $260, was $280

TCL’s Roku TVs hit a sweet spot between affordability and decent picture quality. The TCL 4 Series is one such TV. It might be TCL’s cheapest 4K offering yet (in fact, some 1080p displays are actually pricier) but you still get the superb Roku TV experience, surprising HDR support (albeit limited), and excellent responsiveness for gaming. A couple of downsides are no local dimming and unimpressive motion handling.

The TCL 4 Series’ screen is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with direct backlighting and HDR (high dynamic range) support. The result? A decent, if somewhat basic, 4K viewing experience. Color accuracy is fine but somewhat off. The orangey hues of Blade Runner 2049′s dystopian landscapes appeared a bit pink. This also isn’t the brightest screen we’ve ever encountered, so it would be best not to place it in a well-lit room. The same goes for the bad viewing angles. This is the type of TV that must be watched from directly in front of the screen. The sound quality is also relatively weak and won’t stand a chance in rooms with lots of ambient noise. A soundbar ought to solve that issue.

At least this TV comes pre-built with Google Assistant for voice-powered convenience, and as usual, Roku TV remains one of our favorite TV platforms. What you’re getting is a wide variety of streaming services to watch from, including Netflix and Hulu, presented in an organized and unconfusing fashion. Finally, although this TV doesn’t offer HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, a superb advantage when playing fast-paced games. Right now, the 55-inch unit of the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy for just $260 instead of $280.

55-inch LG UM6910PUC 4K TV — $330, was $370

The UM6910PUC is one of LG’s most affordable 4K TVs, but it still manages to shine thanks to its decent picture performance, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. However, we would refrain from placing this TV in a brightly lit room as it can’t get very bright. It also has a low contrast ratio, poor black uniformity, and no local dimming.

This TV flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s quite good for most content. IPS panels typically have wide viewing angles, so this TV will look good no matter where you’re sitting. A couple of things we didn’t like: Color accuracy wasn’t the best, and contrast was mediocre. Watching scenes with extreme contrast between light and dark, you’ll notice that although the lights are satisfyingly bright, the darks aren’t the deepest. Still, we were pretty happy with the overall picture quality. Furthermore, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

One area that LG doesn’t compromise on is the smart TV experience. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. The 55-inch LG UM6910PUC 4K TV may be LG’s most basic 4K TV model, but it comes at a great price that’s hard to resist. Get it for $330 instead of $370 at Best Buy today.

58-inch Samsung NU6080 4K TV — $380, was $430

The Samsung NU6080 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you.

The NU6080’s standard edge-lit LED display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, though frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. The same goes for viewing angles, as even a slight movement off the center axis would make the picture fade to gray. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s Smart TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem, most recently including iTunes. Plus, it has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for the voice-activated control of your TV.

If you need a solid but budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6900 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance is a bit wanting, but for the very affordable price of $380 instead of the usual $430 at Best Buy, this is a very good 4K TV option.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is the largest (and priciest) option on our list but it’s still quite budget-friendly. It’s relatively higher price tag is well-justified though, as it offers solid image quality (far better than the rest on this list) thanks to local dimming and supports the latest 4K and HDR video formats, including Dolby Vision. Another sweet bonus is its built-in Chromecast which allows you to control streaming using your phone. The downside? Vizio TVs are seriously handicapped by the frustratingly sluggish SmartCast TV interface. Right now, the Vizio V-Series is on sale at Best Buy for $470 instead of the usual $500.

The Vizio V-Series’ Ultra HD display packs 3,840 x 2,160 of pixel resolution. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, which means you’d be able to view content at the highest possible resolution. Furthermore, for a budget TV, we were pretty impressed with its picture quality. Images looked sharp with deep, inky blacks and accurate, vibrant colors, making this TV great for dark rooms. Unfortunately, the viewing angles weren’t the best we’ve seen. The picture starts to significantly deteriorate when you move further away from the central focal point. At least this TV’s low input lag makes gaming feel extremely responsive, and it has a good response time, though there’s slightly more blur trail in fast-moving scenes.

As mentioned, the SmartCast TV interface is far from great. It’s annoyingly slow at times, although it does look well-organized and polished. Besides, you’ve got Chromecast built-in, but you cannot add new apps on it. This TV’s compatible with AirPlay so you can stream or share content from your Apple devices, as well as virtual assistant integration including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice-assisted control and content search.

If you’re on a shoestring budget but still demand a nearly premium viewing experience on a massive screen, then you should definitely opt for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Get it at Best Buy today for a cool $30 less.

