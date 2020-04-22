These LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio 4K TVs are on sale from only $250

Best Buy is currently offering several top-brand 4K TVs starting at just $250. Buy the LG UM6910PUA, TCL 4 Series, Samsung NU6080, Vizio V-Series, and LG UM7370PUA 4K TVs today and enjoy as much as $150 in savings.

43-inch LG UM6910PUA 4K TV — $250, was $270

The UM6910PUA is probably LG’s most affordable and basic 4K TV, but it’s still worthy of recommendation thanks to its decent picture performance, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. However, we would refrain from placing this TV in a brightly lit room as it can’t get very bright. It also has a low contrast ratio, poor black uniformity, and no local dimming.

This TV’s widescreen display is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, which is four times the resolution of Full HD. IPS panels typically have wide viewing angles, so this TV will look good no matter where you’re sitting. We did notice a couple of things that weren’t so great. This TV doesn’t have the most accurate color reproduction, and contrast wasn’t too good either. A supposedly orange sunset seemed rather pinkish, and nocturnal scenes appear grayed out due to lack of local dimming, the feature that’s responsible for dimming the backlight so that blacks appear deeper and darker. At least this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

LG’s WebOS remains one of our favorite smart TV platforms for plenty of reasons. Navigation is a cinch and the app archive is quite extensive. Popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV are readily available. Furthermore, this TV’s quad-core processor has the power to improve the image’s quality and reduce distracting video noise and motion blur, which makes this TV good for gaming. The 43-inch LG UM6910PUA 4K TV may be LG’s most basic 4K TV model, but it comes at a great price that’s hard to resist. Get it for $250 instead of $270 at Best Buy today.

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $280, was $320

TCL’s Roku TVs hit a sweet spot between affordability and decent picture quality. The TCL 4 Series is one such TV. It might be TCL’s cheapest 4K offering yet (in fact, some 1080p displays are actually pricier) but you still get the superb Roku TV experience, surprising HDR support (albeit limited), and excellent responsiveness for gaming. A couple of downsides are no local dimming and unimpressive motion handling.

The TCL 4 Series’ screen is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with direct backlighting and HDR (high dynamic range) support. The result? A decent if somewhat basic 4K viewing experience. Color accuracy is fine but a bit off. The orangey hues of Blade Runner 2049′s dystopian landscapes appeared a bit pink. This also isn’t the brightest screen we’ve ever encountered, so it would be best not to place it in a well-lit room. The same goes for the bad viewing angles. This is the type of TV that must be watched from directly in front of the screen. The sound quality is also relatively weak and won’t stand a chance in rooms with lots of ambient noise. A soundbar ought to solve that issue.

At least this TV comes pre-built with Google Assistant for voice-powered convenience, and as usual, Roku TV remains one of our favorite TV platforms. What you’re getting is a wide variety of streaming services to watch from, including Netflix and Hulu, presented in an organized and unconfusing fashion. Finally, although this TV doesn’t offer HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, a superb advantage when playing fast-paced games. Right now, the 55-inch unit of the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy for just $280 instead of $320.

58-inch Samsung NU6080 4K TV – $370, was $430

The Samsung NU6080 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, including the Q60 Series below, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you. The NU6080 is made almost entirely of plastic, but it looks surprisingly chic. Its two attachable feet are spaced a bit far apart from each other, but they do provide rock-solid support. Even with a playful child around, it would take tremendous force to knock this TV over. On the backside is a strip of grooves that, upon closer inspection, are actually meant for cable management and aren’t merely decorative. They hide the cables for power, HDMI, and coaxial connections from plain sight, although it isn’t nearly as seamless as Samsung’s One Connect Box wires concealment. Again, you would otherwise have to look into one of Samsung’s QLED offerings for this high-end feature. Unfortunately, there are only two HDMI inputs on this TV, which means you can only connect two devices at once.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, though frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. The same goes for viewing angles, as even a slight movement off the center axis would make the picture fade to gray. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem, most recently including iTunes. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6080 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid but budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6080 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but its incredibly low $370 price tag is very hard to resist. Get it today on Best Buy and save up to $60.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is one of the largest (and priciest) options on our list but it’s still quite budget-friendly. It’s relatively higher price tag is well-justified though, as it offers solid image quality (far better than the rest on this list) thanks to local dimming, and supports the latest 4K and HDR video formats, including Dolby Vision. Another sweet bonus is its built-in Chromecast which allows you to control streaming using your phone. The downside? Vizio TVs are seriously handicapped by the frustratingly sluggish SmartCast TV interface. Right now, the Vizio V-Series is on sale at Best Buy for $470 instead of the usual $500.

The Vizio V-Series’ Ultra HD display packs 3,840 x 2,160 of pixel resolution. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, which means you’d be able to view content at the highest possible resolution. Furthermore, for a budget TV, we were pretty impressed with its picture quality. Images looked sharp with deep, inky blacks and accurate, vibrant colors, making this TV great for dark rooms. Unfortunately, the viewing angles weren’t the best we’ve seen. The picture starts to significantly deteriorate when you move further away from the central focal point. At least this TV’s low input lag makes gaming feel extremely responsive, and it has a good response time, though there’s slightly more blur trail in fast-moving scenes.

As mentioned, the SmartCast TV interface is far from great. It’s annoyingly slow at times, although it does look well-organized and polished. Besides, you’ve got Chromecast built in, but you cannot add new apps on it. This TV is compatible with AirPlay so you can stream or share content from your Apple devices, as well as virtual assistant integration including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice-assisted control and content search.

If you’re on a shoestring budget but still demand a nearly premium viewing experience on a massive screen, then you should definitely opt for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Get it at Best Buy today for a cool $30 below the usual price.

70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV – $700, was $850

The UM7370PUA sits near the lower end of LG’s 4K TV range, but it still manages to shine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart-TV features. This TV’s design is simple. It is made entirely of plastic with chunky black bezels surrounding the screen. Its stands are plain-looking but sturdy, and the black panel is nondescript and doesn’t distract. At 3.5 inches thick, this TV might not be well-suited for wall mounting as it’s going to stick out from the wall quite a bit.

Behind this TV you’ll find three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connector for hooking up an antenna, and combination component and composite video inputs. There’s a LAN port for connecting to your home network via Ethernet, but the TV also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi built in. If you have a soundbar (or are planning to buy one), we have great news: The second HDMI port also supports an audio return channel, (sometimes called HDMI ARC), letting you use a single HDMI connection for all of the audio.

This TV flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s quite good for most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it will look good no matter where you’re sitting. And since this TV is illuminated by direct backlighting, you won’t have any problem putting it in a brightly lit room. A couple of things we didn’t like: Color accuracy wasn’t the best, and contrast was mediocre. Watching scenes with extreme contrast between light and dark, you’ll notice that although the lights are pretty bright, the darks aren’t the deepest. Still, we were pretty happy with the overall picture quality. Furthermore, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

One area that LG doesn’t compromise on is the smart TV experience. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. What’s more, voice control is possible via the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The 70-inch LG UM7370PUA UHD 4K TV may be the most expensive TV on this list but it easily has the most impressive display and is excellent value for your money. Get yours on Best Buy today for $700, a huge $150 off its normal retail price of $850.

Looking for more? Visit our Deals hub for more 4K TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations